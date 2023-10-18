Pakistan Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Ababeel Weapon System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of the Ababeel Weapon System, said the military.

According to Pakistan military's media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System was aimed at re-validating various design, technical parameters and performance evaluation of different subsystems of the weapon system.

The ISPR said the missile system was "aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalization of Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible Minimum Deterrence".

The launch was witnessed by Pakistan's Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division and Strategic Forces Command as well as scientists and engineers from Strategic Organizations.

President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kkar and the services chiefs congratulated all members of the Strategic Forces on the achievement. (end)

