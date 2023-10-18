Jojo Siwa Joins Board Of Directors For Dancers Against Cancer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JoJo Siwa

Dancers Against Cancer Logo

Pop sensation JoJo Siwa joins Dancers Against Cancer's Board of Directors, amplifying the mission to support the dance community impacted by cancer.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / --JoJo Siwa Joins Board of Directors for Dancers Against CancerHuntington Beach, CA, October 18, 2023 – In an exhilarating move that marks a significant milestone for Dancers Against Cancer (DAC), global dance sensation JoJo Siwa has officially been welcomed onto the organization's Board of Directors.JoJo Siwa, known for her boundless energy, infectious positivity, and iconic bows, has danced her way into the hearts of millions worldwide. More than just a dance sensation, she is an influential advocate for positivity and self-expression among the youth. Combining her extensive influence, dedication to dance, and her desire to drive change, Siwa is expected to immensely boost DAC's mission visibility and reach."Dance has given me everything, and now it's my chance to give back to a community that means the world to me," shared Siwa. "By joining the Dancers Against Cancer Board of Directors, I can channel my love for dance towards a cause that resonates deeply with so many, including myself."Dancers Against Cancer's noble mission is to foster an alliance within the dance community. Their aim is to offer both financial and emotional support to dance educators, choreographers, dancers, and their families who are impacted by cancer. Since its foundation in 2012, DAC has proudly amassed over $2 million in donations. Impressively, 90 cents of every donated dollar directly aids those in need.NOAH RICK LANDS, Chairman & President of DAC, stated, "We're thrilled to have JoJo Siwa on our team. Her unmatched passion, combined with her global influence, will undeniably propel our mission further. With JoJo's involvement, I believe we can inspire an even broader audience to dance with purpose and stand united against cancer."Adrian Ruiz, VP Sponsorship Development at DAC, also remarked, "JoJo's vibrant spirit and vision are precisely what we need to amplify our reach, especially among younger generations. This collaboration heralds a new era for DAC."By intertwining Siwa's zest for dance and DAC's unwavering mission, they hope to inspire the dance community worldwide to dance with purpose, supporting the numerous educators, choreographers, and dancers affected by cancer.For more details about Dancers Against Cancer and their initiatives, please visit .About Dancers Against Cancer (DAC)Dancers Against Cancer is a dedicated 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide financial and inspirational aid to dance educators, choreographers, dancers, and their families impacted by cancer. Their commitment ensures that the passion for dance remains unshadowed by the challenges of cancer, irrespective of financial constraints.Press Contact:Adrian RuizVP Sponsorship DevelopmentDancers Against CancerEmail:Phone: (562) 644-6255

Adrian Ruiz

Dancers Against Cancer



