Ukraine, Romania Governments Sign Seven Bilateral Documents On Cooperation

"We also signed today seven important documents that will contribute to the implementation of Ukraine–Romania cooperation in various fields," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told a joint press briefing with Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the heads of government signed a joint statement to record the framework results of the meeting. An intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a road border bridge across the Tysa River between the settlements of Bila Tserkva and Sighetu Marmației was signed. It is there that one of the planned new border crossing points will open.

A memorandum on strengthening cooperation to ensure reliable transit of Ukrainian-made products was also signed. The parties plan to comprehensively develop checkpoints for road, rail, sea and river links.

In addition, an intergovernmental implementation protocol to the agreement between Ukraine and the European Community on readmission of persons was signed which will boost the effectiveness of the joint fight against illegal migration. Moreover, a declaration between the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health of Romania on the intentions of cooperation between healthcare institutions was signed.

A memorandum on mutual understanding and cooperation in the pharmaceutical field between specialized services of Ukraine and Romania and a memorandum on mutual understanding and cooperation between the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the Ministry of Economy of Romania were also concluded.

The Prime Minister of Romania pointed out the importance of this meeting.

"The joint meeting of our governments is historic because it is a concrete way of implementing the strategic partnership between our two countries, agreed on by the presidents of Romania and Ukraine. In addition to its bilateral and security nature, this strategic partnership also has a symbolic meaning, namely that Romania and Ukraine – two key countries in this region – share a common vision of upholding democratic values," he said.

