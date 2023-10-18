Gaza hospital attack spurs outrage in Muslim nations

(MENAFN) The devastating strike on a Gaza hospital, resulting in the tragic loss of over 500 Palestinian lives, has ignited a wave of protests and riots in several Muslim-majority nations, including Lebanon, Jordan, and Turkey. While Palestinian officials point the finger at Israel for the deadly incident, the Israeli government has vehemently denied responsibility, asserting that Gaza-based "terrorists" were behind the strike, which they claim was a misfired rocket.



In the Lebanese capital of Beirut, the militant group Hezbollah called for "a day of unprecedented anger," prompting demonstrators to gather in front of the US embassy in the Awkar neighborhood. Some protesters resorted to hurling rocks at the security fence and attempting to breach it. In response, police deployed volleys of tear gas and utilized water cannons to disperse the crowd, as reported by the Lebanese news channel. Additionally, protesters reportedly made an attempt to breach the office of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) located in downtown Beirut.



Similar scenes of anger and frustration unfolded in Jordan's capital, Amman, where an agitated crowd burned Israeli flags and sought to storm the Israeli embassy. An AFP correspondent on the ground observed that they managed to breach the initial security barrier before being repelled by law enforcement, who employed tear gas to regain control of the situation. The Jordanian Public Security Directorate later confirmed that police had successfully dealt with the group of protesters attempting to reach the embassy building, as reported by a TV news agency website.



Notably, Amman was slated to host a summit bringing together leaders from the United States, Jordan, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority on the subsequent day. However, the hospital strike's aftermath has added an additional layer of complexity and tension to the already sensitive diplomatic proceedings. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the deep emotional impact and widespread ramifications that events in the Israel-Palestine conflict have on nations across the Muslim world.



