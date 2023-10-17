Mobile Lactation Pods By Brighterbooth: Nursing Rooms On Wheels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solo Lactation Pod by BrighterBooth

Mobile Lactation Pods are the easiest way to add a nursing room to your office, support new moms in the workplace, and comply with breastfeeding laws.

- BrighterBooth TeamLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BrighterBooth offers a line of Mobile Lactation Pods to make it affordable and easy for organizations to support new moms in the workplace and comply with breastfeeding laws.What are Mobile Lactation Pods?Mobile Lactation Pods are plug-and-play and soundproof nursing rooms on wheels. BrighterBooth's lactation pods come standard with wheels, power outlets, ventilation fans, LED lighting, comfortable seating, a table, and a mirror. BrighterBooth also offers turnkey delivery and installation, so the only thing we need to know is where the pod is going, and we do the rest.BrighterBooth Models:. Solo Lactation Pod : Compact nursing room for one mom.. Lactation Pod : Full-sized nursing room with extra space.. ADA Lactation Pod : Large nursing room for accessibility.Benefits of BrighterBooth:. Wheels: Easy relocation if floor plans or pod use changes.. Flexible: Take the pod wherever your company grows.. Soundproofing: Noise reduction of 35-40 dB.. Compliant: Easiest way to comply with breastfeeding laws.. Cost: Affordable comparable quality to the highest priced pods on the market.. Plug-n-Play: Avoid the headache of design and construction.. Comfort: Fabric interior, cushioned seating, and carpeted floor. (Optional solid interior.). Easy Maintenance: Standard office cleaning.. Universal Design: Aesthetically fitting for any workplace design.. Turnkey Installation: All we need to know is where the pod is going, and we do the rest.What are the Benefits of Mobile Lactation Pods?. Saves Money: Lactation pods can cost less than half as much than the design and construction for a permanent lactation room.. Saves Time: Avoid the headache of design, construction, permits, and closing the office.. Compliant: Makes complying with breastfeeding laws easy.. Plug-n-Play: No electrician or hardwiring needed. Simply plug the pod into a standard wall outlet.. Wheels: Simply push the pod to a new location if floor plans or lactation needs ever change.. Flexible: Relocate the pod anywhere your company grows.. Preserves Natural Light: Avoid building walls that block one of the most valuable assets in office design, natural light.. Utilizes Floor Plans: Avoid turning valuable office rooms into a permanent nursing room.. Turnkey Solution: All we need to know is where the pod is going, and we do the rest.What do Mobile Lactation Pods do?. Provides a dedicated space for new moms to breastfeed and pump in private.. Complies with breastfeeding laws in the workplace.. Supports women in the workplace.. Maximizes office space and creates a more agile work environment.. Strengthens company culture by promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace.. Attracts new talent and increases employee retention.. Reduces carbon footprint by using less energy, materials, and labor.The Brighter Nursing Room SolutionOur goal was to create a line of lactation pods that offered the best of both worlds for the employee and employer: private and comfortable while affordable and high quality. We met these challenges with a minimal yet appealing design and by handling every step from inquiry to installation.We Sell DirectYou might ask why our prices are lower than the competition. Most office pod companies hide their prices and partner with furniture dealers, which means they wildly increase their prices to give their dealers the ability to name their price and haggle with their clients. We cut out the dealers and the annoying sales process by keeping our prices standard and listing them publicly. You request a quote, we send it, end of story.Guaranteed High QualityThe quality of BrighterBooth's lactation pods are comparable to the highest priced pods on the market. We guarantee your employees will be happy with the level of craftmanship and sound dampening our pods provide.

BrighterBooth PR Team

BrighterBooth

