Ukraine Used Long-Range ATACMS The Washington Post

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military fired a version of U.S.-provided ATACMS long-range missiles early Tuesday to strike Russian military aircraft and ammunition depots in the temporarily occupied areas.

The relevant statement was made by The Washington Post , referring to a senior Ukrainian military official, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The version used by Ukraine to hit targets in Berdyansk, on the Azov Sea coast, and in the occupied eastern Luhansk region, were armed with cluster bomblets rather than a single warhead,” the report states.

This marked Kyiv's first-known use of ATACMS.

The publication mentioned that Ukraine's special operations forces confirmed in a Telegram message on Tuesday that they had carried out an overnight operation called“Dragonfly” in the Zaporizhzhia region's Berdiansk and the occupied Luhansk region, resulting in significant losses on the Russian side.

In particular, according to the Ukrainian military, nine Russian helicopters, an antiaircraft missile launcher, an ammunition warehouse and various special equipment being held on airfields were destroyed.

“The ammunition warehouse in Berdiansk was detonating until 04:00 a.m. In Luhansk, the detonation lasted until 11:00 a.m.,” the report states.

The Washington Post noted that the longer range of ATACMS marks a substantive change from shorter range missiles previously provided by the United States.

Photo: illustrative