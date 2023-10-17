Miracle Method Gives New Life To Baths, Kitchens For At Least Half The Cost Of A Typical Renovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In today's economy, many homeowners are reluctant to jump into a full bath remodel, even if their tub, shower pan, tile wall or countertops are cracked or unsightly. This is where Miracle Method can save the day. Brian and Lynne Weber, co-owners of Miracle Method of Boulder , recently expanded their bath and countertop refinishing business to Fort Collins, enabling them to help more customers save money and enjoy a beautiful update.

Save money and avoid water damage

The savings of refinishing, rather than renovating, are significant. Refinishing a bathtub, tile wall or countertop not only costs 50 to 70 percent less than a new installation, it also banishes mold, rust stains and crumbling grout by locking the refinished surface with a protective, durable seal.

“If you have a crack and do nothing about it, it's only a matter of time before moisture seeps in, and then you have black mold, which is much more expensive and difficult to deal with,” Brian explained.“By choosing to refinish, you're saving money and time, and you're doing it in an environmentally friendly way. It's an all-around win for homeowners.” Refinishing gives damaged or faded tubs and countertops a second life, rather than banishing them to a landfill, and only takes a few days to complete.

“Stop by our booth at the upcoming Northern Colorado Home Show so we can show you what we can do to make your bathroom the place you want it to be,” he added.

From home business to family enterprise

Brian and Lynne first encountered Miracle Method in 2001 through Brian's work in construction. They were so impressed with the quality and resilience of a refinished Miracle Method product that they launched Miracle Method of Boulder from their garage the following year, and through word-of-mouth, the business soon expanded. Lynne's brother, Tom, and his grown children Sean and Sarah joined the team, and today the Webers have showrooms in Longmont and Fort Collins and serve all of Northern Colorado and parts of Wyoming, including Boulder, Greeley, Loveland and Cheyenne.

Happy customers have kept the business growing for more than two decades.“We take time to explain the process,” Brian said. When refinishing, Miracle Method technicians deep clean the current surface of a product and fill and repair chips or scratches. Next, the surface is treated with a propriety bonding agent that creates a molecular bond between the cleaned surface and the new coating, which is then applied.“This chemical bond assures the long life of the product,” he noted. Miracle Method's unique refinishing process and stain-resistant coating ensure lasting durability and shine.

At Miracle Methods' showrooms, surface options abound

Homeowners may select from an array of colors at Miracle Method's showrooms in Longmont or Fort Collins. Miracle Method's Natural Accents line features stone looks for countertops, tile surrounds and vanities and can be ready in a single day.

For bathrooms, the deep gloss of a Miracle Method refinished bathtub or shower pan resembles new porcelain, with the color of choice infused.“You'll have a countertop or shower pan that looks brand new and is designed to stand up to daily use without any special care,” Brian said.

Even better, thanks to the substantial savings of refinishing, rather than remodeling, some homeowners can refresh their entire kitchen or bathroom.“Our customers can do more of an update for the same cost,” Brian said. Some use their savings from refinishing for new cabinetry, lighting or energy-efficient appliances.

Easy to clean, simple to maintain

Since Miracle Method's coating seals tile from water and soap, Miracle Method bathrooms are mildew- and mold-resistant. Brian said,“People love that they no longer need to fight with blackened caulk or grout.”

Miracle Method can refinish almost any surface, including porcelain, fiberglass, acrylic, culture marble, Formica, Silestone and Corian, and offers services to commercial and residential spaces. Many hospitals depend on Miracle Method to keep surfaces slip-resistant and mold-free.“Some of our sealants use silver ion technology,” Weber said.“This is an antimicrobial product that doesn't allow mold to grow and lasts as long as the life of the coating.” Weber utilizes silver ion technology in hospitals, gyms and increasingly, homes.“Nobody wants to transfer athlete's foot from one human to the next,” he said.

Plus, because Miracle Method uses low volatile organic compounds (VOCs), the Miracle Method process is safer than traditional finishing products for both people and the environment.

Miracle Method helps people age in place

Miracle Method also makes living at home more accessible.“We help people stay in their homes as they age,” Brian said. Retirees on a fixed income can enjoy a walk-in tub from Miracle Method for a third of the price of an accessible bathtub replacement.“We clean and cut down their current tub and install what we call an 'Easy Step.' Then we coat it with their color of choice and the slip-resistant surface,” he explained.“We can add grab bars for safety and independence.” Installing an accessible tub takes just one to two days.

Excellence and personalized service

Brian is proud to employ technicians who value excellence and personalized service.“I think it's really important to be part of something that supports local families, and I enjoy the work,” he said.“We treat our customers with dignity and respect. We take time to point people to other websites where they can check prices and see what's best for them.”

