EQS-News: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Real Estate

EV Digital Invest AG enhances service and product range through market entry in Austria

17.10.2023 / 15:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EV Digital Invest AG enhances service and product range through market entry in Austria



International diversification of the online investment platform“Engel & Völkers Digital Invest” through market entry in Austria

Kick-off project in central Vienna successfully placed in less than three hours with a financing volume of € 2.25 million

New construction of modern attic floor in an excellently maintained residential building from the Gründerzeit in a central location in Vienna Investors to receive attractive interest yield of 6.6 percent p.a.

Berlin, 17 October, 2023. EV digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5), operator of the online real estate investment platforms“Engel & Völkers Digital Invest” and“Digital Investment Assets”, reaches another milestone in the diversification of its business by entering the Austrian market. The kick-off project“Am Akkonplatz” in a central location of Vienna was fully financed in less than three hours. The Viennese real estate market offers a good environment for real estate investments and is distinctly stable. After addition of the asset class sustainable logistics real estate to the project portfolio, international expansion is the next step in offering investors the opportunity to diversify their investments on the platform even more and thus optimize the risk-reward profile of their investments. Marc Laubenheimer, Co-CEO of EV Digital Invest AG: “The German real estate market is currently very challenging. To manage the project and market risks for our investors in the best possible way, we have further tightened our due diligence processes and project requirements, added new asset classes to the portfolio and expanded the investment spectrum with our new business segment 'Digital Investment Assets' to include products outside the real estate sector. Through the internationalisation of our investment portfolio, we are opening up further investment options for our investors and consistently continuing the already communicated diversification of our business operations.” Investing in modern city flats in central Vienna locations

The well-maintained residential building“Am Akkonplatz” from the Gründerzeit period is centrally located in Vienna. A high-quality refurbishment of the 19 existing flats and the additional construction of a new, modern attic floor with five residential units is under planning. Furthermore, the project developer, based on site and specialising in residential projects, is entrusted with the planning of regenerative energy generation through a photovoltaic system. The corner building will eventually feature 25 flats as well as a commercial unit directly on the lushly green Akkonplatz in the west of Vienna's inner city. The property is located in the 15th district and boasts perfect connections to public transport. € 2.25 million have been raised for the project via the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" platform. Investors receive an attractive, fixed interest rate of 6.6% per year. The term of the investment runs until 4 July 2025. In the event of early repayment by the borrower before 2 March 2025, interest is guaranteed for at least 17 months.

About EV Digital Invest AG

EV Digital Invest AG, license partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG, offers investors a broad range of products and services on digital investment platforms across various asset classes - from real estate and ETFs to individual stocks and bonds. With a sustainable and quality-focused business strategy, the company has a strong positioning in attractive growth markets. Under the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" brand, investors are given the opportunity to participate in selected real estate projects as co-investors. As a quality-leading platform in the field of digital real estate investment and financing, as well as part of Engel & Völkers' global licensing partner network, it enjoys exceptionally high brand recognition. EV Digital Invest AG has financed real estate projects with over € 200 million. Under the brand "Digital Invest Assets", the company also offers digital investment opportunities without real estate reference. The offering includes efficient ETF portfolios for general wealth preservation & accumulation from EUR 10,000 initial investment as well as individual investment solutions - tailored to the needs and goals of wealthy clients/investors.



More information:









ENGEL & VÖLKERS DIGITAL INVEST

EV Digital Invest AG

Licensed partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG

Joachimsthaler Str. 12

10719 Berlin



Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer

Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

E-mail:

17.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: EV Digital Invest AG Joachimsthaler Straße 10 10719 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 403 69 15 21 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5 WKN: A3DD6W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1750183



End of News EQS News Service