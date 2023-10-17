Odex, A Leader In Trade Facilitation For The Container Shipping Industry, Now Live In The US For Hapag-Lloyd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ODeX, a prominent leader in trade facilitation and communication within the container shipping industry, is thrilled to announce its launch in the US.

- Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO ATLANTA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ODeX 's entry into the US market promises to introduce unprecedented transparency and efficiency to the container shipping sector through the digitization of documentation and the streamlining of payment reconciliation processes. Building on the successful adoption of ODeX by Hapag-Lloyd customers in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, the platform is now fully operational for Hapag-Lloyd customers in the US.This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to digitally transform the industry, automating processes such as invoice release and payment confirmation while fostering enriched customer engagement through ODeX's advanced digital capabilities.Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO at ODeX, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Bringing ODeX's services to the US is a significant milestone for us. To thrive in today's global economy, businesses require streamlined and simplified logistics processes. We are delighted to introduce our advanced platform solutions to this dynamic market."In response, Stuart Sandlin, Hapag-Lloyd's President of Region North America commented, "After achieving remarkable success with ODeX in various global markets, we eagerly anticipate the positive impact this tool will have on our customer experience. We are excited to go live with ODeX and anticipate substantial benefits for our customers as we further optimize and streamline our processes."Key features and benefits of ODeX services include:1.Real-time Communication: The platform enables real-time communication among all stakeholders involved in the shipping process, reducing delays, and boosting operational efficiency.2.Efficient Payment Confirmations: ODeX simplifies payment processes by providing a faster confirmation solution and reducing calls/emails between customers and shipping lines.For more detailed information about ODeX and its innovative solutions, please visit or contact us atAbout ODeX:ODeX facilitates communication and coordination of shipping activities, enabling more efficient and streamlined processes for exchanging shipping documentation, tracking shipments, and settling payments. The platform aims to improve the overall efficiency and transparency of the ocean shipping supply chain. The services offered by ODeX to EXIM Trade include Electronic Invoices, Payments, Delivery Orders, HBL, Shipping Bills, etc. ODeX caters to over 100,000+ users globally.For further information, please contact: | Twitter: @ODeXGlobal

