Creamy Makhana Kheer Recipe: A Perfect Navratri Dessert

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Navratri is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with great fervor and devotion. It spans nine nights, during which devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to the goddess Durga. As part of the Navratri traditions, people often prepare special dishes that adhere to fasting guidelines. Makhana Kheer, a delightful and creamy dessert, is one such dish that's perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings during this auspicious occasion.

What are Makhana? Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, are edible seeds harvested from the lotus flower. They are widely used in Indian cuisine and have gained popularity for their health benefits. Makhana is a popular fasting ingredient as it is considered pure and suitable for consumption during Navratri.

Ingredients for Makhana Kheer:



1 cup makhana (fox nuts)

1 liter milk

1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A few strands of saffron (kesar) (optional)

2 tablespoons chopped nuts (cashews, almonds, and pistachios) Ghee (clarified butter) for roasting makhana

Instructions:

1. Roast the Makhana:

Start by dry roasting the makhana in a pan with a teaspoon of ghee. Roast them until they become crispy, which usually takes around 5-7 minutes on low to medium heat. Stir continuously to avoid burning. Once done, remove them from the pan and let them cool.

2. Grind the Makhana:

Take half of the roasted makhana and grind them into a coarse powder in a food processor or blender. This will add thickness and a unique texture to your kheer.

3. Boil the Milk:

In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil. Keep stirring it to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

4. Add Makhana Powder:

Once the milk starts to boil, add the ground makhana to it. Continue to stir the mixture, ensuring there are no lumps.

5. Add Saffron (Optional):

If you're using saffron, soak a few strands in a tablespoon of warm milk and add it to the kheer. This will infuse a lovely color and aroma to the dessert.

6. Sweeten the Kheer:

After adding the makhana, mix in the sugar and stir well. Adjust the sugar to your taste. Continue to simmer the kheer on low heat until it thickens, which might take 20-25 minutes. Remember to stir frequently.

7. Add Cardamom Powder:

Once the kheer thickens and reaches your desired consistency, add cardamom powder. This imparts a delightful flavor to the dessert.

8. Garnish with Nuts:

In a separate small pan, lightly roast the chopped nuts in a little ghee until they turn golden. Sprinkle these nuts over the kheer for an extra layer of flavor and a delightful crunch.

9. Serve Warm or Chilled:

Your Makhana Kheer is now ready to be served. You can serve it warm or chilled, depending on your preference. Some people prefer it chilled, while others enjoy it warm.

Makhana Kheer is a delicious and wholesome dessert that's perfect for Navratri or any special occasion. It's not only a delightful treat for your taste buds but also a source of essential nutrients from the makhana. Enjoy this creamy kheer as a sweet conclusion to your Navratri meals and make the festival even more memorable.