Premier Catch Celebrates National Seafood Month With New Products

- Joci BeseckerSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Catch , a direct-to-consumer seafood company out of Seattle, Washington, celebrates National Seafood Month with a couple of new products: Miso Marinated Sablefish and Dungeness Crab Meat .National Seafood Month is an annual celebration that recognizes the vital role seafood plays in our lives, our economy, and our culture. It serves as a reminder to embrace sustainable fishing practices, support local fisheries, and savor the flavors of the sea.“As a source for premium, wild-caught seafood from Alaska and the Washington-Oregon coast, we are always celebrating and educating others on the benefits of sustainable seafood,” says Co-Founder and CEO Joci Besecker,“In celebration of this month, we wanted to provide our customers with even more premium wild seafood. Adding the Miso Marinated Sablefish and Dungeness Crab Meat to our already wide assortment of fresh and most sustainably-caught seafood in the market, helps everyday households expand their seafood palette.”Miso Marinated Sablefish is a sweet white fish with a velvety texture and flaky flesh. Famous for being served in high-end restaurants, sablefish feels luxurious to eat while providing a host of nutrients like protein, Iron, Calcium, Copper, and the highest in heart-healthy Omega-3s above Salmon and Tuna. Other names for the fish include Butterfish and Black Cod. This product is pre-marinated in Hikari Miso and ready to cook, bringing the quality of a 5-star restaurant to your kitchen.Premier Catch Dungeness Crab is sustainably harvested from the icy waters of the Pacific Northwest. This sweet and succulent wild Dungeness Crab Meat ships fully-cooked in a convenient 1 lb pack. Consumers can simply open and enjoy without the hassle and mess of cooking, cleaning, and cracking shells. Perfect to use in crab cakes, salads, pastas, omelets, and dips.To shop the newest products online and explore other Premier Catch Seafood like the Smoked Alaskan King Salmon, visit premiercatch.About Premier CatchPremier Catch is driven by our dual commitment to delivering seafood of unmatched freshness and flavor while advocating for the planet's well-being. We strive to offer the freshest online seafood, sourced from fishermen devoted to sustainable practices, who prioritize the planet. With every bite, you will experience our promise of superior quality, nutrition, and environmental mindfulness delivered directly to your home.

