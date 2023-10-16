Food Bank Organisations Launch Campaign To Raise €10 Million To Feed Families Cut Off By War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FEBA President Jacques Vandenschrik greeting volunteers at the Kyiv warehouse of Ukrainian Food Banks Federation. The volunteers are packing food boxes for distribution to communities at the front line. [Credit: UFBF]

Chris Rebstock from The Global FoodBanking Network and Sofiia Vara from FEBA assisting with distribution of food boxes at a site in the Kherson Region. [Credit: UFBF]

Local, European and global food banking organisations united in Ukraine to assess hunger situation left by conflict and meet with government and EU officials.

KYIV, UKRAINE, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Food banks in Ukraine need at least €10 million to continue feeding families isolated and separated by the ongoing war, according to non-profits in the country.The Ukraine Food Banks Federation (UFBF), which has delivered 10.7 million meals to almost 325,000 people since it was established last October, appealed to companies, donors and the international community to help raise vital funds. UFBF focuses its work on the most affected areas, such as those that are liberated and close to frontline territories.Almost every second Ukrainian who stayed in the country is in need, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The UN's World Food Programme estimates 11 million people to be food insecure, despite the country's long history as Europe's breadbasket.“The hunger situation in Ukraine is really desperate,” said Dmytro Shkrabatovskyi, Head of the UFBF Board.“For those who survive bombardment and occupation, hunger and food insecurity closely follow.“Hundreds of thousands of families are cut off from basic supplies, and food banks urgently need more support to continue reaching them to prevent an escalating hunger crisis.”Over the last week, members of the UFBF alongside The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) and the European Food Banks Federation (FEBA) met with politicians and officials including representative of the Ministry of Agriculture, who visited the food bank in Kyiv immediately after the meeting.Food bank representatives also met with Nina Horbachova, director of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, as well as metropolitan bishop Epiphanius I to urge authorities to continue supporting food banks in the country.“Food banks have been a lifeline for communities impacted by the conflict since the war began,” said Jacques Vandenschrik, FEBA president.“It is deeply impressive to see the commitment of food bank volunteers to reach families in some of the worst-hit regions, bringing not only food but hope and compassion.”At the outset of the visit, food bank organisations were joined by Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, who helped to pack food kits for Irpin, Bucha and surrounding areas.Earlier this month, the UFBF announced a partnership with Ukraine's Ombudsman Office, which is overseeing efforts to bring back children who were taken to Russia after the start of the war. The office provides medical and legal support, but the children also need food, which is where UFBF comes in.“Witnessing first-hand the scale of the impact of the war on communities in Ukraine has been utterly heart-rending,” said Christopher Rebstock, Canada, Europe and South Asia program director and new food bank development program lead at The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN).“The global community has a duty to protect basic human rights, including the right to food, and food banks are playing a critical role on the frontline of food security in Ukraine.”EndsFor more information, photos or interview requests, contact:Donna BowaterMarchmont Communications+61 434 634 099Matthew StaffordMarchmont Communications+44 7788 863692Notes to editorsAbout the Ukraine Food Banks Federation (UFBF)The Ukrainian Food Banks Federation (UFBF), the flagship of food banking in Ukraine, unites and coordinates the work of food banks in different regions of the country. UFBFs main goal is to feed as many Ukrainians as possible who, due to difficult life circumstances, military operations and other crisis situations, suffer from a lack of the most basic human need - food.About the European Food Banks Federation (FEBA)The European Food Banks Federation (FEBA) is a European non-profit organisation and works in collaboration with 24 Full Members and 6 Associate Members in 30 European countries. Since 1986, FEBA's mission consists in representing its membership at the European and international levels; supporting and strengthening Food Banks in Europe by providing training, sharing best practices and knowledge, establishing partnerships; and fostering the creation and development of new Food Banks. FEBA brings together a network of Food Banks which are committed to prevent food waste and to reduce food insecurity.About The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN)The Global FoodBanking Network supports community-led solutions to alleviate hunger in nearly 50 countries. While millions struggle to access enough safe and nutritious food, nearly a third of all food produced is lost or wasted. We're changing that. We believe food banks directed by local leaders are key to achieving Zero Hunger and building resilient food systems. For more information, visit foodbanking

