Pakistan's assembly vows support for Hamas

(MENAFN) During a large-scale rally in Peshawar, the leader of Pakistan's prominent religious political party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, made a fervent pledge of financial support to Hamas, affirming the party's commitment to join the Palestinian militant group "on the frontlines" in their struggle against Israel. Addressing the crowd at the Mufti Mahmoud Conference, Rehman emphasized their readiness to engage in the fight alongside Hamas if Islamic nations grant them passage. He disclosed that Hamas had sought financial assistance, a request to which he had personally assured a positive response from the JUIF.



Rehman asserted that Israel's actions had surpassed the bounds of oppression with their relentless brutality. He passionately called upon the global Muslim community to take a resolute stance against the occupying power. Following Hamas' attack last Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces initiated a relentless bombardment of Gaza, marking one of the most severe onslaughts in the region's history. The devastating aftermath has led to nearly 2,000 casualties and the widespread destruction of entire neighborhoods.



While the event was originally intended to commemorate the founder of JUIF, Mufti Mahmoud, it swiftly transformed into a powerful display of Palestinian solidarity, driven by Rehman's impassioned statements and the appearance of Hamas diaspora leader Khaled Meshaal via live video link at the conference.



Earlier in the week, Rehman hailed Hamas' attack on Israel as a "historic success," emphasizing that the surprise incursion had effectively dismantled Israel's defense system and shattered its sense of invincibility. He urged for a meeting of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation to reaffirm leaders' unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and unequivocally condemn Israel's actions. This resolute stance from Pakistan's largest religious political party underscores the intensifying global response to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.



