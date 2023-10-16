Doha Festival City Unveils Virtual Mall

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City (DFC) has introduced its groundbreaking virtual mall experience.

Reinforcing the brand positioning“My Place, My Choice”, this revolutionary digital platform launched under the tagline“Your Mall from Home. One Cart. Non-Stop Shopping”, promises to redefine the retail landscape, providing consumers in Qatar with a unique shopping experience, all from the comfort of their own homes.

The virtual mall boasts an enhanced 3D digital experience, leveraging state-of-the-art technology. Shoppers are transported on a unique digital journey as they stroll through the mall's corridors, step inside shops, and experience a digital interpretation of the actual physical stores in DFC.

Focusing on convenience and ease of usage, the Virtual Mall offers shoppers a hassle-free and seamless way to explore a diverse range of products available at Doha Festival City. Through the innovative 3D tour, the entire mall becomes accessible to customers, providing a unique shopping experience. While currently, online shopping is available at selective outlets, the future holds exciting possibilities, with plans to expand to cafes and restaurants.

Participating retailers in the virtual mall are poised to gain increased exposure to a broader audience in Qatar. While online shopping is currently available for select outlets, DFC envisions expanding this feature to include its range of cafes and restaurants. The platform is currently designed to cater to the local audience, focusing on showcasing the diverse retail offerings of DFC. During its initial phase, the virtual mall will exclusively cater to deliveries within Doha, ensuring the needs of local customers are met with precision.

While the online shopping facility is currently available only in Qatar, the virtual mall platform allows international access to showcase the diversity of retailers in DFC. This increased accessibility opens new avenues for retailers, highlighting the richness of the Festival's retail sector to the world and promoting its varied offerings.

Robert Hall, DFC General Manager, expressed his excitement, stating:“The virtual mall is a testament to our commitment to enhancing customer experiences and embracing digital innovation. With this revolutionary platform, we are redefining the future of shopping in Qatar, offering convenience, diversity, and unmatched accessibility.”

The platform offers multiple delivery options, including same-day delivery, and from cash on delivery to various digital wallet payment methods.