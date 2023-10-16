Clovis Native Nick Ogilvie To Donate All Profits From New Cookbook To New Mexico Food Bank

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clovis, New Mexico native Nick Ogilvie has released a new cookbook called The Ultimate New Mexican Cookbook for Restaurant Owners and Chefs.

CELINA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Clovis, New Mexico native Nick Ogilvie has released a new cookbook , The Ultimate New Mexican Cookbook for Restaurant Owners and Chefs, and he's eager to share it with the world. His love for cooking started at an early age when he would help his mamaw bake cherry cookies and make macaroni and cheese. As a kid, he also watched Julia Child on Good Morning America before school each morning.

With so many big chain restaurants around today, the New Mexican Authenticity is getting lost. This book helps keep those traditions and authentic New Mexico dishes alive. These dishes are so simple, but are packed with a ton of flavor.

The cookbook includes recipes for traditional New Mexican dishes such as green chile stew, carne adovada, and sopapillas. It also includes recipes for modern twists on classic dishes, such as green chile mac and cheese and chile relleno casserole. Ogilvie also includes tips and tricks for restaurant owners and chefs to help them create the perfect New Mexican dish.

To give back to the community, Ogilvie will donate all of the profits from the cookbook from now until the end of the year to Eastern New Mexico Food Bank. Through this donation, he hopes to fight hunger in the area by providing long-term solutions for local food insecurity and ending meal gaps in Eastern New Mexico.

“I'm so excited to be able to share my love of New Mexican cuisine with the world,” said Ogilvie.“I hope that this cookbook will help to keep the traditions and flavors of New Mexico alive for generations to come.”

The Ultimate New Mexican Cookbook for Restaurant Owners and Chefs is now available for purchase online and in bookstores. Pick up your copy today and help support a great cause!

