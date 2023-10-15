UAE: E& Announces Soft Launch Of Electric Vehicle Charging Network

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) e&, previously known as Etisalat Group, has announced the soft launch of electric vehicle (EV) charging network 'Charge&Go'. The network will see stations“strategically” placed across the UAE that will offer users a“dependable, affordable, and easily accessible charging solution”, Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, said in an interview.

“With Charge&Go, e& isn't just part of the conversation; we're leading it,” he said ahead of technology exhibition Gitex Global.“It's a commitment to a greener future and part of our commitments to reach net zero in our UAE operations by 2030.”

The company is aiming to establish one of the largest electric vehicle charging ecosystems by collaborating with government and private sector entities. Dowidar said the network will provide a“reliable, user-focused charging journey”.

It is working“collaboratively” to realise the UAE's vision of setting up the most expansive EV charging network.“Through Charge&Go, we're promoting electric mobility and building a holistic, end-to-end EV charging solution that's both reliable and accessible.”

Earlier this year, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the country currently has 500 EV charging stations, with plans to nearly double them in the near future.

e& expects annual EV demand to grow by 30 per cent from 2022 to 2028.“The momentum behind EVs is expected to grow exponentially, with global sales soaring, and the UAE is making significant strides. Industry statistics reveal that more than 10 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2022 and this is expected to grow by another 35 per cent to reach 14 million,” said Dowidar.

The UAE aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 50 per cent by 2050. The country also has ambitious goals to reduce energy consumption by 40 per cent and carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes in the transport sector by 2050.

New AI-powered assistant

At Gitex Global 2023, e& will showcase a new assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI) built on Azure OpenAI that will help communicate with customers.

“Our UAE operations led by etisalat by e& are already setting industry benchmarks with certifications on Open API that has reflected internally in efficient integration, streamlining the development and operation of complex services,” said Dowidar.

The impact of AI on the region's economic augmentation is monumental.“Projections show that by 2030, AI will infuse a staggering $320 billion into the Middle East and North Africa region, predominantly through industrial automation savings. On a global scale, AI's economic contribution is anticipated to hit a massive $15.7 trillion.”

Investing in the future

Dowidar said mergers, acquisitions, and investments are“crucial factors” in e&'s journey to becoming a global technology group.

“e& broadened its horizons with investments in Vodafone to enhance and develop its international portfolio providing an opportunity to expand into new markets in Africa, Europe and Asia as well as areas outside telecom. This was followed by the binding agreement to acquire a majority stake in PPF Telecom expanding into Central and Eastern Europe mainly Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia. The $400 million investment in Careem was another strategic move that was in line with our ambitious strategy, expanding our range of services and digital offerings for consumers while propelling our transformation into a global technology group,” he added.

With its acquisition of Service Market, the company now offers over 30 daily digital services on its Smiles platform.

The tech giant's media and entertainment division evision obtained a majority stake in STARZPLAY ARABIA, which is a“perfect opportunity to drive the streaming experience to new heights”.

The future is green

e& is the first private sector group in the UAE to join the 'Independent Accelerators Project in the UAE for Climate Change' (UICCA).

“Our goal is to achieve net-zero in scope 1 and 2 within the group's operations in the UAE by 2030,” said Dowidar.

“e& has taken substantial steps to reduce our carbon footprint. For example, one noteworthy initiative involves deploying energy-efficient wireless equipment at our mobile network sites. This transformation has led to a remarkable 52 per cent reduction in energy consumption compared to conventional equipment. This translates to an annual decline of 7.6 tonnes of carbon emissions per site.”

