Hacken Partners With Radix For Comprehensive Code Audits, Strengthening Radix Ecosystem's Security

In a crucial step forward for the advancement and security of the Radix ecosystem, Hacken has officially announced its collaboration with Radix . The partnership establishes Hacken as the first go-to authority for performing in-depth code audits for projects built on the Radix platform.

Founded in 2017, Hacken has cemented its place in Web3 as a trusted blockchain security auditor, boasting a team of 60+ cybersecurity experts and a vast external community of more than 25,000 white hat hackers and security researchers. On the other side of this partnership, Radix emerges as the premier full-stack, layer-1 smart contract platform, dedicated to enhancing the user and developer experience in Web3 and DeFi.

Hacken has immersed itself in the intricate Radix tech stack for the past half year, from the unique Scrypto programming language to its execution environment, and peer reviewed consensus algorithm. This deep expertise has now been harnessed to offer the market top-tier audit advice for teams leveraging Scrypto or the broader Radix suite of tools and dApps.

Piers Ridyard, CEO of RDX Works, expressed immense satisfaction with the partnership, saying, "We have been incredibly impressed with Hacken's professional approach, deep technical competence, and comprehensive audit process. Radix, as a new technology stack with novel coding language and execution environment, demanded thorough scrutiny. We are thrilled to have projects in the Radix ecosystem carry forward with the Hacken seal of approval."

Igor Bershadsky, Director of Business Development and Partnerships at Hacken, also expressed excitement about working with the Radix ecosystem,“Radix finally delivers what other protocols struggle with – relative ease of us and well written set of built-in components with comprehensive documentation which allow way easier creation of decentralized applications. Their approach is both user and developer friendly, they have a potential to finally create a blockchain ecosystem which will be safe to use by non technical users.”

While code audits do not promise an impermeable defense, they do play a pivotal role in strengthening the ecosystem's security. The collaboration with Hacken serves to bolster the robustness of dApps developers' creations and to instill greater confidence in users.

Hacken has already left an indelible mark by delivering invaluable feedback that amplifies the security of the Radix public network. The Radix public network underwent an upgrade from its Olympia version to Babylon on September 27th. This upgrade enabled powerful smart contract functionality and enhances the platform's overall resilience.

About Hacken

Hacken is a trusted blockchain security auditor on a mission to make Web3 a safer place.

With a team of 60+ certified engineers, it provides solutions covering all aspects of blockchain security, such as smart contract & protocol audits , bug bounties, and security assessments.

Hacken has been raising the bar for blockchain security, working with more than 1,200 Web3 projects since its inception in 2017.

About Radix

Radix is the premier full-stack, layer-1 smart contract platform to reinvent the user and developer experience in Web3 and DeFi. With its unique Scrypto programming language and Radix Engine, Radix offers an intuitive platform for developers to seamlessly transition from ideas to production-ready dApps.

