QATAR FOUNDATION HOLDS INCLUSIVE WORKSHOPS CONNECTING ART WITH HEALTH AND WELLNESS

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, October 15, 2023: Continuing its commitment to accessibility and inclusion, Qatar Foundation hosted two accessible art workshops as part of its Artful Minds exhibition – which, in partnership with the International Artists Doha, is celebrating the intersection of art, health, and wellness.

One of the accessible workshops hosted participants from Qatar Foundation’s Ability Friendly program. Attended by over 20 participants ranging aged from 7-29, most of whom were partially verbal, the workshop focused on puppet making.

Ameera Al-Aji, Community Art Lead at Qatar Foundation (QF), who organized the workshops, said she was particularly keen on ensuring the exhibition included workshops for people of all abilities.

“For individuals who may have difficulty expressing their emotions verbally, art provides a non-verbal form of communication and through it, they can explore their creativity independently, making choices about colors, techniques, and subjects,” she said, “all of which can contribute significantly towards boosting their self-esteem and overall wellbeing, and expressing their thoughts and emotions.”

The mother of a 13-year-old girl with developmental delay who participated in the workshop said: “My daughter does art at home too but being at this workshop allowed her to be in a social setting with other children, which was a great change.

“At the end of the workshop, she went up to the front and proudly showed everyone her work, something that is completely out of character for her as she is quite shy. As a parent, witnessing my child do that for the first time was very special.”

The second workshop, focused on sculpturing, was attended by members of the Qatar Social and Cultural Center for Blind (QSCCB). With 10 participants from QCCB, including its chairman Faisal Al Kooheji, the workshop saw participants use clay to express their thoughts by making different objects.

Ikrami Ahmed Fouad, a braille instructor at Al Noor Center for the Blind who participated in the workshop said: “I am 33 years old and blind by birth, and my whole life I never thought that visual arts can be enjoyable and accessible to the blind and visually impaired.

“This workshop was testament to the fact that with a little bit of adaptation and assistance, everything can be made accessible, and, more importantly, how well a community that people don’t think much of when it comes to arts can do if their needs are catered to. I hope to see more such workshops, and hopefully in a more systematic way where those that are talented in arts can receive intensive training and develop their talent further.”

The Artful Minds exhibition is taking place until 30 October at the Art Gallery in Multaqa (Education City Student Center). Open to the public, the exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to explore the transformative power of art practices as a powerful tool for self-expression and healing.





