Arab Fintech Forum 2Nd Edition Concludes

Doha, Qatar: The Arab Fintech Forum, held at the illustrious Ritz Carlton Doha, concluded its two-day summit, offering a deep dive into the future of financial technology in the region. Industry pioneers, emergent startups, and visionary investors graced the event, enriching the narrative of the Middle East's fintech trajectory.

The forum's inaugural day was characterized by profound panel discussions. 20 local, regional and international speakers delivered 5 sessions which encompassed topics such as the evolution of digital banking, cybersecurity challenges, and the transformative potential of blockchain technology. Attendees were encouraged to engage in robust debates, further understanding technology's role in tomorrow's financial services.

The forum's attendees were able to engage in networking sessions in the exhibition area which featured 10 local and international companies exhibiting their services and expertise.

Day two morning's agenda was occupied by expert-led workshops, introducing attendees to AI's expanding role in fintech, the burgeoning significance of digital currencies, and the craft of refining user experience on digital financial platforms.

A highlight of the second day was the eagerly anticipated Pitch Pit segment. Making its debut in Qatar, this initiative offered a platform to fintech startups - Mume, Peqal, Spendwisor, Bawales, and S-Treasury - to showcase their pioneering concepts to an illustrious panel of investors, including sheikh Mansoor Bin Khalifa Al Thani (MBK Holding), Sara Daniel (Doha Tech Angels), Misfer Al Hajri (Ajyal), Zainab Al Sharif (Plus VC), and Marcel Dridje (eban).

As evening approached, the Arab Fintech Forum Awards Ceremony celebrated the best in fintech innovation.

The honorees were:

Best Innovation in Payments Award: Mastercard

BTB Fintech Solutions Provider of the Year Award: Hyperpay

Upcoming Wallet of the Year Award: Karty

Female Fintech Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Thuraya Nasser Al-Mulla

Best Use of Fintech for Shopping Experience Award: Spendwisor

Fintech Researcher of the Year Award: Dr. Ahmet Faruk Aysan

The event's finale was the recognition of the indispensable sponsors and partners. Gratitude was extended to Mastercard (Platinum Sponsor), Hyperpay and eMcREY (Gold Sponsors), and R3 and PMWill (Silver Sponsors), among several other partners.

Reflecting on the forum's success, Malik Shishtawi, President of the Arab Fintech Forum, remarked,“The passion and commitment exhibited over these two days underscore the region's readiness and ambition in the fintech realm. Together, we are forging a future rich in innovation.”