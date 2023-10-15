VIVO Launches Its Latest Flagship Model V29 5G Portrait Master In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: VIVO, the global leading technology company for smart phone industry, has launched its latest flagship model V29 Portrait Master in Qatar market at an exclusive launch event conducted in Safari Mall, Abu Hamour.

Inaugurating the event, MD Safari Group Shaheen Backer congratulated VIVO in becoming the 4th leading brand in terms of market share in Qatar within a short period of time. Representing Celltec Qatar, sole distributor of VIVO in Qatar, Brand Manager Rafikh Khlif gave full credit to the Qatar residents for its success.

Country Manager for VIVO Ron unveiled V29 Portrait Master to the public and spoke briefly on its unique features and capabilities.

“Vivo is always looking for ways to improve the portrait photography experience on its smartphones. The new vivo V29, with its upgraded Aura Light Portrait camera system, the front camera features, such as the 50 MP Auto Focus Group Selfie and Super Group Video, and a very chic design, is a testament to our commitment to innovation. We want to empower our users to express themselves in their daily lives and capture every special moment,” said Ron.

For the first time in Qatar, VIVO is offering a special warranty scheme for its loyal customers for the V29. Now, warranty will be valid in all of GCC and India for a period of one year. Also, present during the inaugural event, representing Safari Group, Tittu George – Head of Sales & Favas – Sales Manager.