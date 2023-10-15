Chronicles Of Victory: October 15, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents
the chronicle of the 19th day of the Second Karabakh war:
- President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by the Turkish NTV channel.
- "Azerbaijan's glorious Army has liberated Arish village of
Fuzuli district, Doshulu village of Jabrayil district, and Edishe,
Dudukchi, Edilli and Chiraguz of Khojavend district. Long live
Azerbaijan's Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.
- President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the
Russia Today media group, for the Russian RIA Novosti news
agency.
- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva made a
post on her official Instagram account in
connection with the shelling of the funeral procession in Tartar by
the Armenian side.
- As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani army, a
large number of Armenian manpower and equipment were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the
front.
- The Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the humanitarian
ceasefire, fired at the territories of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam
and Aghjabadi districts.
- The death toll as a result of the deliberate shelling of the funeral procession in Tartar by
Armenia reached 4 people.
- The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said that two
civilians were injured as a result of shelling a residential building
in Aghdam by the Armenian armed forces.
- The Armenian colonel, commander of the military unit of the
Armed Forces of Armenia, was liquidated .
MENAFN15102023000187011040ID1107241579
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.