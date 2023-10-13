UAE Traffic: New Speed Camera, Temporary Closure Announced On Major Road

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 5:46 PM

The Umm Al Quwain Police have announced a temporary road closure and also warned motorists of a speed radar being placed on the detour site.

The authority announced on their social media platforms on Friday that there will be a traffic diversion due to the temporary closure on the E611 Emirates Road from Ras Al Khaimah towards Sharjah between Al Aqarn exit and the Al Shuhada Bridge on October 17.

"There will be a diversion on Emirates Road from Ras Al Khaimah towards Sharjah, between the intersections of Al Aqarn area, Exit 95 and Al Shuhada Bridge, Ras Al Khaimah," the authority said in the post.

The authority alerted motorists to exercise caution and said that a speed camera will be placed at the detour site.

