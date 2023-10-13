Infoblox Brings Message Of 'Uniting And Simplifying Networking And Security' To GITEX GLOBAL 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Infoblox Inc., the company that delivers a simplified, cloud-enabled networking and security platform for improved performance and protection, today announced its presence at GITEX GLOBAL 2023, taking place between 16 – 20 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The company will be exhibiting on its partner Starlink's stand (at the entrance of Hall 3) and its participation will be centered around its mission of 'Uniting and simplifying networking and security to power a world that never stops'.

Mohammed Al-Moneer, Sr. Regional Director, META Region, Infoblox comments,“Cybersecurity threats and breaches are at an all-time high today. Enterprises are increasingly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud environments to stay competitive, creating additional complexity and expanding attack surfaces. In this scenario, real-time threat protection and more resilient network performance can only happen when networking and security work side by side. Infoblox is leading the industry to unite networking and security teams to better protect against cyber-attacks. GITEX is the perfect platform to enter into high level discussions with regional enterprises and share our vision, expertise, technology innovations and successes in securing the networks of some of the world's largest companies.”

Infoblox is uniquely positioned – the company's solutions help enable NetOps and SecOps to work more efficiently by uniting their view of user context and DNS data, so everything runs faster, works better, and is more secure. Uniting saves NetOps and SecOps time, by uniting real-time user and device context, eliminating critical network and security bottlenecks. Unlocking this unparalleled visibility and control empowers customers to deliver the protection and performance they need today. Infoblox's cloud-first, consultative approach provides customers with specific solutions and actions to help them build more resilient networks and stop critical threats sooner, based on their unique business needs.

Trade attendees visiting Infoblox at GITEX can expect to learn more about the following innovations among others:

BloxOne Platform – is the world's first 100% cloud-native core networking and security services architecture. Infoblox has applied the latest advances in software-defined networking, microservices, virtualization and containerization through Docker and Kubernetes to radically simplify the control and automation of vital DNS, DHCP, IPAM and security services via the cloud.

BloxOne Threat Defense – operates at the DNS level to see threats that other solutions do not and stops attacks earlier in the threat lifecycle. Through pervasive automation and ecosystem integration, it drives efficiencies in SecOps, uplifts the effectiveness of the existing security stack, secures digital and work-from-anywhere efforts and lowers the total cost for cybersecurity. Using tools included in Infoblox BloxOne Threat Defense, security teams can collect, normalize and distribute highly accurate, multi-sourced threat intelligence to strengthen the entire security stack, secure DNS and boost SecOps efficiency.

BloxOne DDI – is the industry's first cloud-managed solution that enables organizations to centrally control and automate DNS, DHCP and IP address management (DDI) for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. Built on the cloud-native BloxOne Platform and available as a SaaS service, BloxOne DDI eliminates the complexity, bottlenecks and scalability limitations of traditional DDI implementations.

Infoblox Threat Intelligence – provides curated, multi-sourced threat intelligence that strengthens the organization's entire security portfolio. Using tools included in Infoblox BloxOne® Threat Defense, security teams can collect, normalize and distribute highly accurate, multi-sourced threat intelligence to strengthen the entire security stack and secure DNS. Additional capabilities empower SecOps to accelerate threat investigation and response by up to two-thirds.

Infoblox NetMRI – Network infrastructures are now more complex than ever–increasingly diverse, siloed and powered by multiple vendors. IT admins often struggle to meet escalating demands for service delivery and reliability in these environments. Infoblox NetMRI is a network change and configuration management solution that automates routine workflows such as device provisioning and security operations, enabling tighter compliance, faster incident response and quicker app deployment.

Executives from Infoblox will also share the company's future roadmap with trade visitors. Elaborating on this, Mohammed Al-Moneer says,“Infoblox will continue to invest in developing cloud-based solutions to help customers secure their networks and data. This could include offerings like cloud-based DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IP address management) and security services that provide visibility and threat detection across hybrid cloud environments. Automation is a key focus area for Infoblox, and customers can expect to see more network automation features added to our solutions. We are also likely to continue focusing on improving the user experience of our products, with a particular emphasis on making our solutions easier to use and more intuitive.”

