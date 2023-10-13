Presidents Of Tajikistan, Russia Harp On Positive Trend In Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 13 . Today,
President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and President Vladimir Putin
of Russia held discussions on the sidelines of the CIS Heads of
State Council meeting, Trend reports.
Both leaders welcomed the positive dynamics in bilateral trade,
the signing of relevant contracts by business circles, agreements
on establishing joint ventures with Russian capital on Tajikistan's
territory, and the implementation of investment projects in
industrial cooperation.
They discussed the development of cooperation in various
sectors, including banking and finance, investment, energy,
agriculture, and the need to enhance collaboration between relevant
authorities in the field of migration.
During the meeting, the heads of state had an in-depth
discussion on the current state and future prospects of the entire
Tajikistan-Russia strategic partnership and alliance.
Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the active development of
intergovernmental contacts this year and the positive trend in
cooperation between the two countries across all areas.
The presidents also emphasized the high level of cultural and
humanitarian cooperation, particularly in the field of education.
They welcomed the commencement of the project to build an
educational center for gifted children in Tajikistan and the
Mayakovsky Russian Drama Theater.
The sides noted significant opportunities for expanding
cooperation in the tourism sector, especially in health and
mountain tourism.
A thorough exchange of views on security issues and relevant
international and regional agendas was also conducted during the
meeting.
The leaders of the CIS countries have arrived in Bishkek to
participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the
CIS on October 13. As a result of the meeting, the signing of
several documents is planned.
