Zaluzhny, Brown Discuss Situation On Battlefield, AFU's Urgent Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown discussed the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I had the first phone conversation with General Charles Brown. First of all, I informed the colleague in detail about the current state of affairs, the operational situation at the front, our defensive and offensive steps, the intensification of the enemy's actions in certain directions and its probable plans," Zaluzhny posted on Telegram .

According to Zaluzhny, the parties also discussed the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for air defense systems, artillery systems and rounds.

"I thanked for another security assistance package which the USA announced the day before," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

Separately, the training of Ukrainian service members and the restoration of units were touched upon.

Brown assured Zaluzhny of support for Ukraine and fruitful cooperation in the fight against Russian aggression.