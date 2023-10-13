Russian Army Kills 508 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of October 13, 508 children were killed and 1,135 more were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation.

"More than 1,643 children were killed and injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of October 13, 2023, according to the official information from juvenile prosecutors, 508 children were killed and more than 1,135 received injuries of various degrees of severity," the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram .

The data are not final as work is ongoing to establish casualties in the areas of military operations, in temporarily captured and liberated territories.

Most children were killed and injured in Donetsk region – 492, Kharkiv region – 303, Kherson region – 130, Kyiv region – 129, Zaporizhzhia region – 99, Mykolaiv region – 97, Dnipropetrovsk region – 96, Chernihiv region – 72, Luhansk region – 67.

On October 12, an 11-year-old boy was killed in the Russian shelling of the village of Bahatyr in Donetsk region. His six-year-old brother was injured.

As reported, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 1,300 Ukrainian children have been evacuated to foreign clinics for treatment.