Enviro-Log Company Appoints Eddie Andrus As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FITZGERALD, Ga., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviro-Log Company, LLC, a leading eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company, announced the retirement of its founder and long-standing President, Ross McRoy, effective November 30, 2023. Although Mr. McRoy is leaving to pursue other interests, he will maintain his role on the Enviro-Log Board of Directors and assist with the transition. Mr. McRoy will be succeeded by Eddie Andrus, who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer.



Commenting on Mr. McRoy's departure, Enviro-Log's Board of Directors said,“We are grateful for Ross' vision, work ethic and 20 years of service to our brand. His list of accomplishments is long, which started with an idea for recycling waxed cardboard boxes used to transport fruits and vegetables, and led to establishing Enviro-Log Firelogs as one of the top firelog brands in the category. He added other environmentally friendly products and expanded into packaged firewood where Enviro-Log is now a top three supplier in North America. Enviro-Log also built long-standing partnerships with retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Wholefoods, and many regional retailers. We sincerely wish Ross the best in his future endeavors.”

Commenting and his departure, Mr. McRoy said,“I started Enviro-Log 20 years ago with the vision of using recycling to create great alternative products for consumers that help the environment. I'm very proud of the legacy that we created and extremely grateful for the loyalty and dedication of so many employees, customers, and partners who helped make Enviro-Log a success. Without their support, Enviro-Log wouldn't be where it is today. Although I'm stepping down to pursue other interests, I'll continue to remain active on the Enviro-Log Board and in an advisory role. I wish Eddie and the team all the best as they continue to work to build the Enviro-Log brand.”

Mr. Andrus joins Enviro-Log Company with a 28-year career in the retail industry, primarily serving in officer-level positions in finance, operations, marketing and merchandising, within such notable organizations as Macy's, Walmart, and Sam's Club. Previously, Mr. Andrus also served as a senior executive for a family-owned outdoor sporting ecommerce retailer and wholesale distributor. He has also consulted for several retail-focused small businesses and start-ups working with private equity firms and founders. Mr. Andrus holds an M.B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a degree in Accounting from Trinity University in Chicago.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Andrus said,“I'm very excited to join Enviro-Log Company and build upon the legacy that Ross created. With its use of recycled materials and environmentally friendly attributes that offer a win-win for both consumers and retailers, the Enviro-Log product line is truly unique in the home heating and outdoor living categories. I look forward to working closely with the rest of the management team to expand Enviro-Log's retail presence in the United States, Canada and beyond.”

About Enviro-Log Company, LLC

Enviro-Log Company, LLC, a portfolio company of Summit Equity Group, is an eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company. Enviro-Log is the largest recycler of waxed cardboard in North America and the third largest producer of manufactured firelogs in the U.S. Its firelogs are made of 100 percent recycled materials and burn cleaner than wood while providing 50 percent more heat per pound. Made from 100 percent recycled eco-friendly wax, Enviro-Log Firestarters offer an alternative to kindling, petroleum-based starter blocks, lighter fluids, and ethanol-based gels. Enviro-Log also offers Color-Flame, a safe and simple way to add amazing color to your fires. Enviro-Flame Premium Firewood is 100 percent natural and renewable firewood. Enviro-Log also offers a variety of specialty and seasonal items. Enviro-Log products are available at select major retailers in the United States and Canada. More information on Enviro-Log can be found at . You can also follow Enviro-Log on Facebook , X , and Instagram , and YouTube .

