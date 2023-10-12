Uzbek-Azerbaijani Healthcare Forum Takes Place In Tashkent

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Uzbek-Azerbaijani Health Forum was held in Tashkent within the framework of the "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Decade of Health" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organization of health ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the health ministries of both countries, relevant state institutions of Uzbekistan, medical schools, the Azerbaijani ambassador to Uzbekistan, scientists, and doctors attended the forum.

The main goal of the forum was to discuss achievements in the field of healthcare and medical science of both countries, applied innovations, digitalization of healthcare, work done in the field of public health, as well as the exchange of experience between medical institutions. specialists of the two countries.

Before the start of the Forum, the Health Minister of Uzbekistan and participants of the event were familiarised with a photo exhibition and a collection of books reflecting the life and activity of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

First of all, a film on the life and activities of Heydar Aliyev was shown at the event.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, Uzbek Health Minister Amarillo Inoyatov emphasized the close partnership between the two countries within the framework of cooperation in the healthcare sector:

"As a successful continuation of relations between our countries, the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Health Care Forum, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the genius son of the Turkic world, was held in the capital of Uzbekistan."

Within the framework of the event, medical specialists of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan together with their Uzbek colleagues conducted more than 100 surgical operations, examinations, and treatment of citizens using high-tech equipment. The forum will summarise the results of the "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Decade of Health" and qualitatively raise relations between the two countries to a new level.

Welcoming the participants of the health forum held in connection with the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said:

"2023 will be the year of two great personalities whose names are inscribed in history in golden letters. Azerbaijan's genius politician, architect, and founder of modern Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev "It is significant that it is the 100th anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva, an outstanding scientist and doctor, honored figure of science, academician, who left an indelible trace in the history of science and medicine of Aliyev and Azerbaijan".

The Minister also expressed gratitude to Minister Amarillo Inoyatov and the medical community of Uzbekistan for their hard work and tireless hospitality during the 10-day decade of healthcare.

Referring to the unparalleled role of great leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of health care in our country, as well as in other spheres, the minister said:

"Thanks to special attention and care of national leader Heydar Aliyev, significant successes have been achieved in this field. The normative-legal base of health care has been improved and brought to the level of world standards. Important work has been done in the direction of the formation of national cadres of medical qualification, improvement of knowledge and experience of young cadres, and expansion of international cooperation ties.

Due to the personal reputation of Heydar Aliyev, close relations have been established with the World Health Organisation, and partnership relations have been established".

Talking about the successful cooperation between the Ministries of Health of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Teymur Musayev emphasized:

"The National Centre of Ophthalmology named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan closely cooperates with the Tashkent Institute for Advanced Training of Doctors, Specialised Centre of Eye Microsurgery.

"Memoranda of Understanding have been signed between Azerbaijan Medical University, Tashkent Medical Academy, and Ibn Sina Bukhara State Medical Institute.

Our cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals is developing: "37 names of medicines produced by Uzbek companies have been registered in Azerbaijan. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Centre for Analytical Expertise of the Ministry of Health and the Agency for Development of Pharmaceutical Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan," the minister said.

It was noted that in 2023 the development of relations in various sectors has become dynamic. Thus, in February this year, the first Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan interregional forum was held in Tashkent, documents on brotherhood between the cities of Shusha-Khiva, Ganja-Samarkand, Lankaran-Bukhara, Sheki-Kokand, a roadmap of cooperation between the cities of Baku and Tashkent, Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Agreement on the establishment of the Investment Fund came into force.

Uzbek delegation participated in an international congress held in the Astara district of Azerbaijan within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the national leader with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

One of the priorities of the multifaceted activity of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, successfully led by First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, is health care. With the personal initiative and participation of Mehriban Aliyeva, the Foundation has implemented many successful projects in the direction of the development and progress of health care. Under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the year 2023 has gone down in history as the year of establishing the rights of territorial integrity established by the Constitution for Azerbaijan.

The great victory of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terrorist activities carried out on 19 September this year made every citizen proud.

Stating that the large-scale reforms implemented today under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who has successfully continued the political line of wise head of state Heydar Aliyev, the Minister noted that the large-scale reforms are aimed at protecting the health of the population. population and said:

"Continuation of this approach is the fact that within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader, professional doctors of Azerbaijan have successfully fulfilled the brotherly mission entrusted to them in Uzbekistan. The event organised with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has further strengthened the bonds of brotherhood between the nations.

In continuation of the goodwill mission, I propose a visit of 50 doctors and 50 middle medics from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan to take part in professional training and exchange of experience.

Addressing the forum, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev said bilateral relations and cooperation between the brotherly countries are at a high level, and mutual visits of leaders of both countries are a vivid example of this friendship.

At the event, a representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Shamil Azizov informed of the Foundation's large-scale activities, including successful projects implemented in the field of healthcare development.

Speaking at the Forum on behalf of Azerbaijani doctors, Head of the Children's Surgery Chair of Azerbaijan Medical University Ramiz Polukhov informed of new approaches in scientific and clinical practice, surgical operations performed jointly within the framework of the Health Decade, results of examinations and practical medical training.

Other participants of the event made presentations on the topics of transformations in the sphere of healthcare, new methods of diagnostics and treatment in clinical practice, and prospects of bilateral cooperation.

At the end of the forum, an award ceremony was held for medical specialists and event organizers of the Ministry of Health who have rendered important services in the development of health care in Uzbekistan and carried out operations, medical examinations, and treatment within the framework of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Decade of Health program.