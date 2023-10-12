Uzbek-Azerbaijani Healthcare Forum Takes Place In Tashkent

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Uzbek-Azerbaijani Health Forum was held in Tashkent within the
framework of the "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Decade of Health" dedicated
to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, with
support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organization of health
ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.
Representatives of the health ministries of both countries,
relevant state institutions of Uzbekistan, medical schools, the
Azerbaijani ambassador to Uzbekistan, scientists, and doctors
attended the forum.
The main goal of the forum was to discuss achievements in the
field of healthcare and medical science of both countries, applied
innovations, digitalization of healthcare, work done in the field
of public health, as well as the exchange of experience between
medical institutions. specialists of the two countries.
Before the start of the Forum, the Health Minister of Uzbekistan
and participants of the event were familiarised with a photo
exhibition and a collection of books reflecting the life and
activity of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar
Aliyev.
First of all, a film on the life and activities of Heydar Aliyev
was shown at the event.
Speaking at the opening of the forum, Uzbek Health Minister
Amarillo Inoyatov emphasized the close partnership between the two
countries within the framework of cooperation in the healthcare
sector:
"As a successful continuation of relations between our
countries, the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Health Care Forum, dedicated
to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the genius
son of the Turkic world, was held in the capital of
Uzbekistan."
Within the framework of the event, medical specialists of the
Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan together with their Uzbek
colleagues conducted more than 100 surgical operations,
examinations, and treatment of citizens using high-tech equipment.
The forum will summarise the results of the "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan
Decade of Health" and qualitatively raise relations between the two
countries to a new level.
Welcoming the participants of the health forum held in
connection with the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar
Aliyev, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said:
"2023 will be the year of two great personalities whose names
are inscribed in history in golden letters. Azerbaijan's genius
politician, architect, and founder of modern Azerbaijan, National
Leader Heydar Aliyev "It is significant that it is the 100th
anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva, an outstanding scientist and doctor,
honored figure of science, academician, who left an indelible trace
in the history of science and medicine of Aliyev and
Azerbaijan".
The Minister also expressed gratitude to Minister Amarillo
Inoyatov and the medical community of Uzbekistan for their hard
work and tireless hospitality during the 10-day decade of
healthcare.
Referring to the unparalleled role of great leader Heydar Aliyev
in the development of health care in our country, as well as in
other spheres, the minister said:
"Thanks to special attention and care of national leader Heydar
Aliyev, significant successes have been achieved in this field. The
normative-legal base of health care has been improved and brought
to the level of world standards. Important work has been done in
the direction of the formation of national cadres of medical
qualification, improvement of knowledge and experience of young
cadres, and expansion of international cooperation ties.
Due to the personal reputation of Heydar Aliyev, close relations
have been established with the World Health Organisation, and
partnership relations have been established".
Talking about the successful cooperation between the Ministries
of Health of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Teymur Musayev
emphasized:
"The National Centre of Ophthalmology named after Academician
Zarifa Aliyeva of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan closely
cooperates with the Tashkent Institute for Advanced Training of
Doctors, Specialised Centre of Eye Microsurgery.
"Memoranda of Understanding have been signed between Azerbaijan
Medical University, Tashkent Medical Academy, and Ibn Sina Bukhara
State Medical Institute.
Our cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals is developing:
"37 names of medicines produced by Uzbek companies have been
registered in Azerbaijan. A Memorandum of Understanding has been
signed between the Centre for Analytical Expertise of the Ministry
of Health and the Agency for Development of Pharmaceutical Industry
of the Republic of Uzbekistan," the minister said.
It was noted that in 2023 the development of relations in
various sectors has become dynamic. Thus, in February this year,
the first Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan interregional forum was held in
Tashkent, documents on brotherhood between the cities of
Shusha-Khiva, Ganja-Samarkand, Lankaran-Bukhara, Sheki-Kokand, a
roadmap of cooperation between the cities of Baku and Tashkent,
Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Agreement on the establishment of the
Investment Fund came into force.
Uzbek delegation participated in an international congress held
in the Astara district of Azerbaijan within the framework of the
100th anniversary of the national leader with support from the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
One of the priorities of the multifaceted activity of the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation, successfully led by First Vice-President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, is health care. With the
personal initiative and participation of Mehriban Aliyeva, the
Foundation has implemented many successful projects in the
direction of the development and progress of health care. Under the
leadership of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the year 2023 has
gone down in history as the year of establishing the rights of
territorial integrity established by the Constitution for
Azerbaijan.
The great victory of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the 44-day
Patriotic War and the anti-terrorist activities carried out on 19
September this year made every citizen proud.
Stating that the large-scale reforms implemented today under the
leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who has successfully
continued the political line of wise head of state Heydar Aliyev,
the Minister noted that the large-scale reforms are aimed at
protecting the health of the population. population and said:
"Continuation of this approach is the fact that within the
framework of the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader,
professional doctors of Azerbaijan have successfully fulfilled the
brotherly mission entrusted to them in Uzbekistan. The event
organised with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has
further strengthened the bonds of brotherhood between the
nations.
In continuation of the goodwill mission, I propose a visit of 50
doctors and 50 middle medics from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan to take
part in professional training and exchange of experience.
Addressing the forum, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan
Huseyn Guliyev said bilateral relations and cooperation between the
brotherly countries are at a high level, and mutual visits of
leaders of both countries are a vivid example of this
friendship.
At the event, a representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
Shamil Azizov informed of the Foundation's large-scale activities,
including successful projects implemented in the field of
healthcare development.
Speaking at the Forum on behalf of Azerbaijani doctors, Head of
the Children's Surgery Chair of Azerbaijan Medical University Ramiz
Polukhov informed of new approaches in scientific and clinical
practice, surgical operations performed jointly within the
framework of the Health Decade, results of examinations and
practical medical training.
Other participants of the event made presentations on the topics
of transformations in the sphere of healthcare, new methods of
diagnostics and treatment in clinical practice, and prospects of
bilateral cooperation.
At the end of the forum, an award ceremony was held for medical
specialists and event organizers of the Ministry of Health who have
rendered important services in the development of health care in
Uzbekistan and carried out operations, medical examinations, and
treatment within the framework of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Decade
of Health program.
