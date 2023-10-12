RELEASE: AI-Powered Software Training To Be Released For Microsoft Dynamics At Community Summit 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breakthroughs in AI for software training may make tapping your colleague on the shoulder a thing of the past.

ClickLearn to officially launch a new set of AI-powered features for its digital adoption platform at the Community Summit North America Conference.

- Joachim SchiermacherCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ClickLearn, the leading digital adoption platform for enterprise software users, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative User Experience Panel . Community Summit North America 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be the springboard for the launch and attendees will be among the first to witness the future of software training with ClickLearn. This launch is set to redefine the landscape of software training, offering users an unprecedented learning experience that adapts to their specific needs and challenges.The powerful features of the User Experience Panel are aimed at allowing new and existing employees to increase their corporate knowledge through learning in the moment of need in the system. In many cases, these developments in AI and software training will make asking a colleague for help a thing of the past. At Community Summit North America in Charlotte , ClickLearn will demonstrate, among other exciting features, the AI-driven help chat that provides users with exact, authoritative knowledge about any company or software-specific topic relevant to the employees.The soon-to-be-launched ClickLearn User Experience Panel represents a remarkable advancement in software training technology and addresses the challenges faced by end users grappling with constant changes in today's ever-expanding enterprise app landscape.With the introduction of this new set of capabilities, ClickLearn stands as the pioneer in offering a cutting-edge, AI-driven, contextually immersive, and non-disruptive learning experience for enterprise software users. These additions empower users to acquire knowledge precisely when they need it, seamlessly integrating learning into their workflow, with one system across the technology stack.The ClickLearn digital adoption platform has long been recognized for its unmatched ability to automate the processes of recording, capturing, creating, and updating documentation and software training materials. The incorporation of this new suite of AI-driven, end-user-focused features further solidifies ClickLearn's position at the forefront of digital adoption platforms, setting a new industry standard."The launch of the UXP (User Experience Panel) marks a major milestone for software training," states Martin Flensborg, Chief Commercial Officer at ClickLearn. "With these AI-driven features, users can finally learn in the moment of need, right within the flow of their daily work. We're proud to unveil this revolutionary technology at Community Summit North America."About ClickLearn :ClickLearn is a global leader in digital adoption solutions, providing a cutting-edge platform for software training and documentation. With a commitment to helping enterprises streamline software adoption, ClickLearn leverages AI and automation to empower users with contextually relevant learning experiences. By automating the creation of training materials, ClickLearn enhances user productivity and accelerates software adoption.The ClickLearn User Experience Panel delivers:.Personalized in-app guidance and videos on how to use any system optimally..Conceptual information on a company-specific level according to job function. Including policies, values and anything else fed into the system..An AI-powered colleague who knows when and how to do things correctly.

