(MENAFN- Khaama Press) During its 54th session, the United Nations Human Rights Council took a significant step by unanimously approving a resolution to extend the organisation's tenure of Richard Bennett, Special Rapporteur, for an additional year.

Nasir Ahmad Andisha, Afghanistan's representative in Geneva, announced the approval of this resolution on Wednesday without a vote. He emphasized that China and Pakistan opposed this resolution but did not request a vote.

This resolution extends Richard Bennett's mission as the Special Rapporteur of the UN Human Rights Council for another year in Afghanistan and commits Mr Bennett to prepare a special report on“gender apartheid” in Afghanistan by June next year.

In its 54th session, the UN Human Rights Council has requested Richard Bennett and the working group fighting against discrimination against women and girls of the United Nations to prepare a report on the“institutionalized discrimination, gender segregation, human dignity violations, and the expulsion of women and girls” in Afghanistan by June of the following year.

Previously, civil society activists and women's rights advocates had called on the United Nations to extend Richard Bennett's mission.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that gender apartheid may be recognized as an international crime, as UN experts have initiated a campaign to criminalize it.

If reports of sexual harassment and gender apartheid by the authorities are confirmed, international criminal courts will take action.

The approval of the resolution by the UN Human Rights Council commits the UN Office for Human Rights in South Asia and Walter Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to prepare a comprehensive report, including an examination of options and processes for addressing human rights violations in Afghanistan, by next autumn.

