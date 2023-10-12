Qatar Participates In 27Th Meeting Of GCC Culture Ministers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar participated in the 27th meeting of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Ministers of Culture of GCC countries, which was held yesterday in the Sultanate of Oman.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by Minister of Culture, H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani. The meeting discussed a number of topics that would enhance cooperation in the cultural field between the GCC countries, the most important of which was the Gulf cultural strategy 2020-2030 and the vision of developing joint work between the culture and tourism sectors.