Senate Holds First Meeting Of 19Th Parliament's Third Ordinary Session

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Senate on Wednesday held its first meeting of the 19th Parliament's third ordinary session, which was inaugurated by His Majesty King Abdullah's Speech from the Throne.



During the meeting, the senators elected a committee to draft a response to the Speech from the Throne. The committee members include Samir Al Rifai, Abdul Elah Al Khateeb, Mohammad Dawoudieh, Issa Murad and Mahasen Jaghoub, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Senate President Faisal Fayez, who chaired the meeting that was attended by Cabinet members, stressed that the Senate is informed about the serious challenges facing the nation, expressing the Upper Chamber's commitment to working with the Lower House and the government to consolidate the principles of true partnership in accordance with the constitutional framework.



He stressed that the implementation of the vision for political, economic and administrative modernisation necessitates the active participation of all citizens, especially youth, in political and party activities.



Fayez expressed the Senate's condemnation of the "cruel and barbaric" actions of the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, which target children, women and the elderly.

The international community, which continues to provide Israel with military aid and financial support under the pretext of ensuring its security, should realise that“political double standards will not bring security and stability to Israel”. It should recognise that Israel's security can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, he said.

He further said that Jordan's stances, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, on just Arab causes, topped by the Palestinian cause, are clear and non-negotiable.





