British MP Urges Countries To Respect Signed Agreements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- MP Rehman Chishti, chair of the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kuwait, underscored the need of all countries to honor their obligations under the agreements they had signed.

In a speech to a symposium at Saud Al-Nasser Diplomatic Institute on Wednesday, Chishti called on Iraq to respect the agreement with Kuwait on maritime navigation through Khor Abdullah waterway.

The symposium, which gathered Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and a number of representatives of the diplomatic missions in Kuwait, dealt with the relationship between the United Kingdom and the GCC countries.

Once a bilateral agreement is signed and lodged at competent international organizations, both parties must respect it and cannot re-voted by its signatories, Chishti explained, noting that all sovereign countries must the world order.

Commenting on the raging violence in the occupied Palestinian territories, he said the United Kingdom backs the two-state solution to the conflict based on the Arab peace initiative which was launched by late Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz at the Arab Summit in Beirut in 2002.

The British lawmaker spoke highly of the Kuwaiti democracy and the role of institutions in promotion of democratic atmosphere and public liberties.

He also praised the growing role of the Kuwaiti women play in development and the successes they have made in all fields.

He commended the trailblazing role of Kuwait in the humanitarian action which helps alleviate the suffering of needy people and mitigate the impacts of various disasters. (end)

