Number Of Employees In Azerbaijan And Nominal Wage Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The
number of employees in Azerbaijan's economy was 1.7 million people
as of September 1 of this year, Trend reports.
According to the State Statistics Committee of
Azerbaijan, 887,700 people worked in the public sector of the
economy, and 818,900 people worked in the non-state sector.
In addition, 18.8 percent are employed in the auto
sector, 18.8 percent in educational field, 12.8 percent in
industrial sector, 8.5 percent in healthcare sector and social
services, 6.5 percent in social security, public administration and
defense, 6.4 percent in construction sector, 4.3 percent in
transport and warehousing field, 3.7 percent in professional,
scientific-technical activities, 3.4 percent - agriculture,
forestry and fisheries, 2.1 percent - financial and insurance
activities and 14.7 percent - in other sectors of the economy.
The average monthly nominal wage of employees in
Azerbaijan's economy increased by 11.3 percent and amounted to 923
manat ($542.9) from January through August of 2023 compared to the
corresponding period last year. In the mining industry,
professional, scientific and technical, financial and insurance
activities, as well as in the field of information and
communications, the average monthly nominal salary was higher.
