One Last Week To Get Up To 92% OFF Cleverget Amazon Downloader During Leawo Autumn Sales

Autumn is on the horizon. While it may not feel too comfortable right now, soon, the cozy season of shorter nights and brighter colors will arrive. Leawo Software, a leading multimedia software developer, recently launched their latest online sale, the 2023 Golden Autumn Giveaway & Specials . This limited-time event offers customers exclusive discounts on CleverGet Amazon Downloader , with savings of up to 92%.

CleverGet Amazon Downloader is designed to enhance the Amazon Prime video watching experience by allowing users to easily download their favorite movies and TV shows for offline viewing. With quality-lossless HD video download capabilities, users can enjoy the highest-quality content without compromising on visual clarity. The downloader also provides various download options, including 1080p and 720p, ensuring flexibility to meet individual preferences. Additionally, videos can be saved in MP4 or MKV formats, allowing for seamless compatibility across different devices.

One of the standout features of CleverGet Amazon Downloader is its built-in browser, which simplifies the process of browsing, streaming, and downloading Amazon Prime videos. This user-friendly interface makes it easy for users to find and select their desired content within moments. Taking convenience to another level, the downloader also automatically analyzes and detects all available seasons of current TV episodes on Amazon Prime Video. Users have the freedom to choose between downloading the current episode, full season, all seasons, or selected episodes from multiple seasons as per their preference. Furthermore, CleverGet Amazon Downloader offers a comprehensive selection of audio tracks and subtitles in different languages, allowing users to customize their viewing experience. Subtitles can be saved as independent SRT/SUP files or remuxed into the video as one file.

During the Leawo Autumn Sales event, customers have the opportunity to purchase the lifetime license of CleverGet Amazon Downloader individually for only $49.97, representing a 50% discount. For those seeking even greater savings, the CleverGet All-in-One 12 package offers up to a remarkable 92% discount. This comprehensive package includes 30 other modules like Video Downloader , Apple TV+ Downloader , Netflix Downloader , MAX Downloader , and more. With a lifetime license for just $219.95, customers can save a staggering $2558.5.

The 2023 Golden Autumn Giveaway & Specials shoppers still have one week left to take advantage of these incredible offers. The event ends on October 15, 2023, so interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Leawo Software website as soon as possible to make their purchase. In addition, for all visitors, Leawo Software also provides their Photo Enlarger for free, which is able to enhance photo quality and enlarge photos by up to 40X.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a leading multimedia software developer dedicated to providing users with top-notch software solutions for video, audio, and Blu-ray/DVD playback, conversion, and processing. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Leawo Software continuously strives to deliver high-quality products that enhance the multimedia experience for users worldwide.