(MENAFN- KNN India) 8th BRICS International Competition Conference Begins In New Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 11 (KNN) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is hosting the 8th BRICS International Competition Conference (BRICS ICC) 2023, themed 'New Issues in Competition Law and Policy – Dimensions, Perspectives, Challenges'.



The Conference, being held in New Delhi from 11-13 October, would witness participation of more than 600 delegates from the competition authorities of BRICS and non-BRICS nations, competition law experts, non-government advisors and domestic invitees.







Addressing the media at the Curtain Raiser event on Tuesday, Ravneet Kaur, Chairperson, CCI said that the BRICS ICC is a seminal event to be held in India after a decade.



Highlighting the objective of the conference, she said,“The conference aims to discuss various emerging issues and challenges in competition enforcement in BRICS countries and take forward the agenda of cooperation among the BRICS competition authorities”.

The Chairperson informed that joint reports on Leniency Programme and Digital Economy will be released and discussed.



She added that Justice Ashok Bhushan, Chairperson, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the BRICS ICC on October 12.



The heads of BRICS competition authorities will address the closing ceremony on October 13 and sign a Joint Statement, she further added.

The conference, hosted biennially by the BRICS competition authorities, provides a platform for promoting cooperation, experience sharing and mutual learning amongst the competition authorities of BRICS countries.



The 8th edition of the conference will comprise three plenary sessions and four breakout sessions.

Other dignitaries present at the Curtain Raiser event included CCI Members Anil Agrawal, Sweta Kakkad and Deepak Anurag, among other senior officers of the Commission.

(KNN Bureau)