Minister Of Environment Participates In Opening Of MENA Climate Week In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani participated on Monday in the opening of the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week (MENACW) 2023 in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On the sidelines of the participation, His Excellency headed the State of Qatar's delegation in the meeting of the meeting of the ministers responsible for environment affairs in the GCC countries.

In cooperation with the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosting MENACW from October 8-12.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al-Thani met with President of COP28 H E Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, during His Excellency's participation in the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week (MENACW) 2023, held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Climate Change and Sustainability H E Bader bin Omar Al Dafa attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Minister of Environment and Climate Change stressed Qatar's support for the United Arab Emirates during its hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). The two sides also discussed ways to develop joint cooperation in climate change and sustainability.