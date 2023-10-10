Two Israeli Soldiers Killed In Clashes With Gunmen At Lebanese Borders

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- Two Israeli soldiers were killed in clashes with gunmen from the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement on Monday on the border with Lebanon, bringing the death toll to 4 Israeli soldiers, Israeli Channel 12 revealed Tuesday evening, under a permission-to-publish clause.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.