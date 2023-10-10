Hamas releases threats to execute hostages

(MENAFN) In a grave escalation of tensions, Hamas has issued a chilling warning, declaring their intent to execute an Israeli hostage and broadcast the act online, each time an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) no-warning strike results in civilian casualties in Gaza. The ominous statement was made by a masked spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades and broadcasted by Al Jazeera. The spokesperson emphasized, “Any targeting of any civilians without warning will be met with the execution of a civilian hostage in our custody.” This stark ultimatum places the lives of innocent civilians in immediate jeopardy, heightening the urgency for a de-escalation of the conflict.



The spokesperson went on to express regret over this decision, attributing it directly to Israel and its leadership. The ominous pronouncement underscores the gravity of the situation, with Hamas holding Israel responsible for any ensuing consequences. The threat serves as a stark reminder of the high stakes involved and the profound humanitarian concerns in the midst of the escalating conflict.



Since Hamas militants infiltrated Jewish settlements near Gaza on Saturday, the group has taken multiple Israeli soldiers and civilians into custody. According to Mousa Abu Marzouk, a spokesperson for Hamas, the group currently holds "over a hundred" captives, including Israeli officers of high rank. Additionally, another Palestinian group, Islamic Jihad, has reported holding at least 30 hostages. These developments further exacerbate the already precarious situation, deepening concerns for the safety and well-being of those in captivity.



The issuance of such a dire threat by Hamas reflects the intensifying nature of the conflict and the increasing strain on diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire. It also places an urgent imperative on finding a resolution that safeguards civilian lives on both sides. The international community continues to closely monitor these alarming developments, emphasizing the need for swift and effective intervention to prevent further loss of life and suffering.



