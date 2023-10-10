JCI Launches Initiative To Boost Women's Economic Involvement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) unveiled a document titled "Jordan Chamber of Industry Initiative to Enhance Women's Economic Participation: A Vision for the Future" in partnership with the Dansk Industri (the Confederation of Danish Industry) DI.The document focuses on seven pillars, including inspiring youth in secondary schools to engage in education, technical training, and vocational programs. It also seeks to improve the quality and capacity of public vocational and technical education centers, align skills with job opportunities, and conduct research to enhance learning and best practices in industrial sectors.Additionally, the document highlights the importance of designing human resource policies that foster talent retention and development, and empower women's leadership by establishing an industrial women's network.Hani Abu Hassan, JCI vice President, underscored the achievements of women in the national industrial sector, highlighting their significant representation at approximately 35% of the overall workforce. He emphasized the importance of supporting and empowering women across diverse realms, enabling their active involvement in decision-making processes.Furthermore, he stressed the alignment of these efforts with the economic modernization vision, which aims to create more than 280,000 job prospects for Jordanian women in the coming decade.The Chamber has adopted several programs and strategies to promote women in the industrial sector as entrepreneurs and workers. These initiatives involve engaging with industrial women, providing them with necessary consultations and training, encouraging their leadership roles in the private sector, and improving their career paths.Mohammad Al-Khalaileh, Director of the Studies and Strategies Department at the Chamber, highlighted that women's economic participation in Jordan remains one of the lowest rates regionally and globally, despite 56% of them holding university degrees, due to various obstacles.He outlined many barriers to successful women's economic engagement and emphasized the Chamber's goal to increase women's economic participation to 28% by empowering them in a variety of professions using a variety of tools and solutions.In turn,Bjarne PalstrOM, Head of the Program Management Unit at the DI, affirmed that Jordan holds valuable human resources and untapped potential that should be harnessed to propel the nation's economic progress. Emphasizing the significance of inclusive participation, it is crucial to engage both women and men in driving and rejuvenating economic growth across diverse sectors.