Mcdonald's Qatar Promotes Breast Cancer Awareness Among Employees

Doha, Qatar: Under its deep commitment to employee wellbeing, McDonald's Qatar, fully owned and operated by Al Mana Restaurants & Food Company W.L.L., recently hosted a breast cancer awareness workshop for its employees, in cooperation with a local NGO specialising in early detection and awareness.

The awareness session was organised to commemorate Pink Month, which is a global effort to raise awareness of breast cancer each year during the designated month – October. The occasion serves as an opportunity for various groups to educate communities about the disease and associated risks as well as emphasize early detection and prevention.

Specifically geared towards McDonald's Qatar's Women Leadership Network - a dedicated initiative that fosters relationships, drives career and business progression, and broadens women's access to senior leadership - the workshop offered a platform for female McDonald's Qatar members to engage in dialogue and learn about national breast cancer screening and prevention programmes.

Commenting on the initiative, McDonald's Qatar Senior HR Manager, Isma Qureshi said:“Employee wellbeing and safety are placed at the top of our priorities at McDonald's Qatar. We strongly value and honour the commitment, drive, and energy of each of our employees in helping us spread feel-good moments and create timeless memories for our customers. In turn, it's our duty as a people-centred organisation to continuously seek innovative ways to amplify employee engagement, contentment, and inclusion, while implementing support mechanisms to further their personal and professional development.”

The awareness workshop builds on McDonald's Qatar's tireless and extensive focus on implementing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) into its culture since it first opened its doors in 1995. Over the years, the popular quick-service restaurant has left no stone unturned in actively nurturing a fulfilling and inclusive environment for its employees across the network of its 74 restaurants in the State.

In recognition of its resolve to create a high-trust, high-performance workplace environment, McDonald's Qatar was awarded the 'Great Place to Work' certification earlier this year. More recently, the brand was named one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the GCC by Great Place to Work Middle East. With 43% women representation in its workforce, the brand is devoted to empowering women and fully internalising diversity. Among its most notable DEI initiatives are the Women to Watch programme that honours female employees by recognising their talents and contributions to the brand and encouraging them to aim higher; the annual Super Crew Competition that entails a vigorous three-month process to distinguish top performing employees across the brand's restaurant operations; and offer various training courses, which are certified by Hamburger University, for crew and management that aspire to secure higher roles in future.

In addition, McDonald's Qatar has run a series of community-welfare campaigns including blood donation drives and beach clean-ups under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform, Rahlatuna.