CBI Arrests MCD Assistant Engineer For Taking Bribe In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Engineer (AE) of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a bribery case, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Hukam Singh Meena, was posted at the MCD's Shahdara South Zone, QUC Office in Ghazipur. He was apprehended while allegedly demanding and accepting illegal gratification from a complainant in connection with official work.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on March 18 following allegations that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for clearing a bill verification file of the complainant.

Acting on the complaint, the agency laid a trap on March 19. During the operation, Meena was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 18,000 as part of the bribe amount.

The accused has since been taken into custody, and further investigation into the matter is underway to ascertain the full extent of the wrongdoing and any possible involvement of other officials.

The action highlights the CBI's continued crackdown on corruption within public offices. The agency reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in governance, urging citizens to come forward and report instances of bribery or misconduct by public servants.

Officials emphasised that complaints from the public play a crucial role in enabling prompt action against corrupt practices, with strict legal consequences -- including prosecution, fines, and imprisonment -- for those found guilty.

Just a few days ago, on March 17, the CBI arrested a junior engineer, Ravindra Kumar, of the South Eastern Railway for accepting a bribe from a private company representative in exchange for facilitating an electrical connection at a site office in Jharkhand.

On March 16, the CBI said it arrested a medical officer, Dr Ashish Shakya, posted at the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and a private hospital executive, Bijendra Singh, in connection with an alleged bribery case involving undue favours to an empanelled hospital in Uttar Pradesh.