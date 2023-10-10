Qatar Airways Congratulates F1 World Champion Verstappen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Amidst the shimmering lights of the Lusail International Circuit and the view of a waving checkered flag, Qatar Airways and Formula 1 fans alike roared with excitement as Max Verstappen crossed the finish line in Qatar, capturing his 14th Grand Prix victory this season.

Following the conclusion of the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H E Akbar Al Baker had the honour to present Oracle Red Bull Racing with its sixth Constructors' Cup.

Additionally, following the Sprint Race in Doha on Saturday, Al Baker also presented Verstappen with his third World Drivers' Championship trophy.

As the engines cooled off and the dust settled, Qatar Airways, the Official Global Airline Partner of F1 and the Title Sponsor of the Qatar Grand Grix, concluded a successful Grand Prix weekend, reaffirming their commitment to bringing thrilling motorsports to Qatar. Following the race, world-class performer DJ Snake took the stage and created a symphony of excitement which echoed far beyond the finish line.

Coincided with the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, the national carrier of the State of Qatar soared to new heights as it played a pivotal role in supporting the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), which is taking place in Doha for the first time ever until October 14.

Al Baker, said:“I first want to congratulate Max Verstappen on his victorious win on Saturday and Sunday and all the drivers for their valiant efforts. The Grand Prix was electrifying from start to finish and left an indelible mark on motorsports in Qatar. While the Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2023 has concluded, we invite fans to continue to experience motorsport excellence and luxury here in Qatar at GIMS. We look forward to supporting both F1 and the BWT Alpine F1 Team as they close out a successful 2023 season.”

Ahead of the Grand Prix, fans also had the opportunity to indulge in the excitement of F1 while aboard Qatar Airways flights, savouring a specially curated a la carte menu which included a delectable chocolate berry cake accompanied by a miniature milk chocolate F1 car model. The celebration extends to the airline's renowned Oryx One inflight entertainment system, treating all passengers to a preview of the Qatar Grand Prix with an exclusive take-off trailer.

While Qatar Airways Ultimate F1 Fan packages for the Austin Grand Prix are sold out, fans can still purchase their travel packages for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, taking place November 3-5, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking place November 24-26.

In September, Qatar Airways was announced as the Official Airline Partner of BWT Alpine F1 Team as part of a multi-year agreement.

In celebration of the special F1 decal livery and the airline's partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team, Qatar Airways hosted a photo opportunity at the Hamad International Airport hangar involving the F1 branded aircraft and F1 show car. Attendees of the photo opportunity included Al Baker, F1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali, Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) President Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Latif Al Mannai, BWT Alpine F1 Team drivers Pierre Gasly and Estabon Ocon and Qatar Airways Cabin Crew members.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar is the Official Airline of Concacaf, the Global Kitesports Association (GKA) Kite World Tour, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, basketball, cricket, equestrian, motor racing, squash, and tennis.