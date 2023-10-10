Prime Minister Receives Phone Calls From UK, Iran And Jordanian Fms

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received yesterday telephone calls from Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom H E James Cleverly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran H E Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan H E Dr. Ayman Al Safadi.

The phone calls dealt with discussing the latest developments in Palestinian territories and Israel, as well as ways to de-escalate.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern regarding the rising violence between both sides, stressing the need of exercising the highest levels of restraint.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing regional and international efforts aiming for de-escalation, and to work on preventing the spread of violence.