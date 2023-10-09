Foreign Ministry Of Kyrgyzstan Calls On Israel & Palestine To Cease Hostilities


10/9/2023 7:17:48 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan issued a statement regarding the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Azernews reports, citing KABAR.

The Foreign Ministry's statement said:

“The Kyrgyz Republic is following with alarm and concern the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has caused numerous casualties and destruction.

We call on the parties to cease hostilities and begin a political and diplomatic dialogue as soon as possible in order to achieve peace, protect civilians and stabilize the situation in the Middle East.”

MENAFN09102023000195011045ID1107216231

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search