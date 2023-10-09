Foreign Ministry Of Kyrgyzstan Calls On Israel & Palestine To Cease Hostilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan issued a statement regarding the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Azernews reports, citing KABAR.

The Foreign Ministry's statement said:

“The Kyrgyz Republic is following with alarm and concern the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has caused numerous casualties and destruction.

We call on the parties to cease hostilities and begin a political and diplomatic dialogue as soon as possible in order to achieve peace, protect civilians and stabilize the situation in the Middle East.”