Foreign Ministry Of Kyrgyzstan Calls On Israel & Palestine To Cease Hostilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan issued a statement
regarding the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Azernews reports, citing KABAR.
The Foreign Ministry's statement said:
“The Kyrgyz Republic is following with alarm and concern the
escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has caused
numerous casualties and destruction.
We call on the parties to cease hostilities and begin a
political and diplomatic dialogue as soon as possible in order to
achieve peace, protect civilians and stabilize the situation in the
Middle East.”
