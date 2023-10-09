Statement By UCP President And CEO Armando Contreras Regarding The Latest Violence In Israel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“United Cerebral Palsy wishes to express its deep and heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the hundreds of victims facing the unfolding violence in Israel. We are deeply saddened by news of the horrific loss of life, and we share the world's hope for a quick cessation to the current hostilities and an ensuing, long-lasting solution for peace.”- UCP President and CEO Armando ContrerasAbout UCPThe mission of United Cerebral Palsy is to be an indispensable resource for people with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Founded in 1949, UCP has 55 affiliates (53 in the U.S. and two in Canada) that provide a wide range of services annually to more than 150,000 children and adults, including resources and referrals, advocacy, research, educational instruction, early intervention, physical therapy, job training, integrated employment, home and community-based services, recreational opportunities and housing assistance. UCP also advocates for direct support professionals (DSPs) and other direct care workers. We believe all people with disabilities should be treated as equal members of an inclusive society so they can“live life without limits.”

