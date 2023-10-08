Amir Attends Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani witnessed this evening the conclusion of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 at the Lusail International Circuit.

At the beginning of the visit, His Highness toured the race management areas designated for the participating teams, during which he was briefed on the latest preparations and equipment of Formula 1 cars before the main race.

HH the Amir also witnessed the main race which was won by the Dutchman Max Verstappen, driver for the Red Bull team.

The race was followed by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and a number of Their Excellencies sheikhs and ministers, President and CEO of the Formula 1 World Championship HE Stefano Domenicali, President of the International Automobile Federation HE Mohammed ben Sulayem, guests of the tournament and a large audience.