Kuwait Amir Congratulates Chinese Leader On Success Of Asian Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable on Sunday to Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating him on the success of the 19th Asian Games, hosted by the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
The smooth and seamless manner in which the event panned out depicted China in a positive light, garnering the adulation of the entire world, His Highness the Amir said in his cable, wishing Beijing perpetual prosperity and development. (end)
