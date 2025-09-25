Flysociety Partners With Deus X Pay To Introduce Seamless Crypto Payments For Luxury Travel

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– 25 September 2025 – Deus X Pay, a licensed provider of stablecoin payment solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with FlySociety, an international private jet charter service recognised for its efficiency and ten years of experience in the European market. This collaboration will enable FlySociety to accept cryptocurrency payments, thereby enhancing the convenience and security of transactions for its clients.

FlySociety is celebrated for its personalised approach, accommodating a variety of travel needs, from individual flights to intricate multi-leg journeys. With a rich heritage in aviation expertise, the FlySociety team has built a reputation for excellence, becoming a solid player in Spain, Portugal, and Dubai since its establishment in 2016.

“By partnering with Deus X Pay, we are thrilled to offer our clients the convenience of cryptocurrency payments,” said Nico Castanheira, Head of Growth of FlySociety.“This innovative step not only enhances the booking experience but also reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of luxury travel solutions. We believe this will ensure our clients can book their journeys with unprecedented ease and confidence.”

Richard Crook, CEO of Deus X Pay, highlighted the importance of this collaboration:“Working with FlySociety showcases our mutual goal of streamlining payment processes in the luxury travel sector. Our cryptocurrency solutions not only simplify payment processes but also ensure that FlySociety's clients enjoy secure and efficient transactions, perfectly aligned with the demands of today's digital world.”

This partnership underscores the increasing adoption of compliant cryptocurrency payment solutions in the luxury asset market, catering to the evolving preferences of global travelers. With quicker transaction times and lower fees, clients can focus more on their journeys and less on payment complexities.

The alliance between Deus X Pay and FlySociety marks a significant milestone in the integration of cryptocurrency within the luxury aviation space, setting a new benchmark for customer experience and innovation while opening the door to exciting possibilities in the industry.

FlySociety is a global private aviation company specializing in seamless, on-demand charter solutions. With a focus on efficiency, speed, and simplicity, FlySociety transforms the traditionally complex process of private jet travel into an effortless experience. The company serves a diverse client base ranging from first-time fliers to frequent travelers, delivering tailored solutions with uncompromising safety, transparency, and service.

Deus X Pay is a regulated provider of institutional stablecoin payment solutions, revolutionising the authorisation, clearing, and settlement of cryptocurrency payments. We enhance global payment options for institutions, businesses, and corporations by seamlessly merging traditional finance with advanced digital payment infrastructure, enabling faster, more cost-effective, and secure transactions.

Fully compliant and regulated as a Virtual Asset Service Provider, Deus X Pay operates under a license in Lithuania, supervised by the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT), the Czech Republic, supervised by the Financial Analytical Office (FAU), and in Canada, supervised by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

