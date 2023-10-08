Union Of Judges Of Azerbaijan Established

(MENAFN- AzerNews) General meetings of the Union of Associations of Judges of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, public associations of judges of general
courts and specialised courts uniting judges working in the
republic, as well as retired judges were held on October 7, Azernews reports.
According to the Supreme Court, on the eve of the event, the
memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was honoured with deep respect
at the Alley of Honourable Burial, flowers laid at his tomb. Then
the judges visited Shehid Alley, expressed deep respect to the
memory of the heroic children of the Motherland who died for the
independence and freedom of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath at the
Eternal Torch monument.
After the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan sounded
and a minute of silence honoured the light memory of the Martyrs
who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity
of Azerbaijan, the conference started its work.
Conference participants expressed eternal gratitude to
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, heroic soldiers and officers who
brought great joy to our people by restoring territorial integrity
of Azerbaijan.
Chairman of the Judges Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan
R.Rzayev in his opening speech gave information about progressive
legal reforms implemented in recent years and said public
associations of judges constantly support these affairs. In order
to increase the effectiveness of the activity of the associations
of judges in the direction of ensuring the rule of law and the
implementation of justice, strengthening the independence and
protection of the power of judges and the judiciary, deepening
judicial and legal reforms and providing support for social
problems of judges, all judges acting in the republic rely on the
existing 3 organisations and stressed the need to create a public
association uniting people retired from the post of judge.
Then, continuing the work of the general meeting, it was decided
to establish the Union of Judges of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
order to reorganise the existing public associations, the charter
of the new institution was adopted and management bodies were
formed.
According to the results of elections held by open voting in
accordance with the procedure stipulated by the charter, Ramiz
Rzayev was elected as chairman, Sanan Hajiyev and Aladdin Jafarov
as deputy chairmen, Tahir Kazimov, Abiddin Huseynov, Saadat
Bektashi, Veli Abdullayev, Nuru Guliyev, Hokuma Babayeva. Members
of the Board of Directors Ramin Garagurbanli and Asad Mirzaliyev,
Gunay Akhundova, Farid Ismailzade and Salim Allahverdiyev were
elected as members of the Control and Audit Commission.
At the same time, commissions on international relations,
judicial reform, education and ethics, protection of legal and
legitimate interests of judges and communication issues were
established within the Union.
