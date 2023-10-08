Union Of Judges Of Azerbaijan Established

(MENAFN- AzerNews) General meetings of the Union of Associations of Judges of the Republic of Azerbaijan, public associations of judges of general courts and specialised courts uniting judges working in the republic, as well as retired judges were held on October 7, Azernews reports.

According to the Supreme Court, on the eve of the event, the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was honoured with deep respect at the Alley of Honourable Burial, flowers laid at his tomb. Then the judges visited Shehid Alley, expressed deep respect to the memory of the heroic children of the Motherland who died for the independence and freedom of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Torch monument.

After the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan sounded and a minute of silence honoured the light memory of the Martyrs who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the conference started its work.

Conference participants expressed eternal gratitude to Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, heroic soldiers and officers who brought great joy to our people by restoring territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Judges Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan R.Rzayev in his opening speech gave information about progressive legal reforms implemented in recent years and said public associations of judges constantly support these affairs. In order to increase the effectiveness of the activity of the associations of judges in the direction of ensuring the rule of law and the implementation of justice, strengthening the independence and protection of the power of judges and the judiciary, deepening judicial and legal reforms and providing support for social problems of judges, all judges acting in the republic rely on the existing 3 organisations and stressed the need to create a public association uniting people retired from the post of judge.

Then, continuing the work of the general meeting, it was decided to establish the Union of Judges of the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to reorganise the existing public associations, the charter of the new institution was adopted and management bodies were formed.

According to the results of elections held by open voting in accordance with the procedure stipulated by the charter, Ramiz Rzayev was elected as chairman, Sanan Hajiyev and Aladdin Jafarov as deputy chairmen, Tahir Kazimov, Abiddin Huseynov, Saadat Bektashi, Veli Abdullayev, Nuru Guliyev, Hokuma Babayeva. Members of the Board of Directors Ramin Garagurbanli and Asad Mirzaliyev, Gunay Akhundova, Farid Ismailzade and Salim Allahverdiyev were elected as members of the Control and Audit Commission.

At the same time, commissions on international relations, judicial reform, education and ethics, protection of legal and legitimate interests of judges and communication issues were established within the Union.